Video: Steve Carell & Company Celebrate Opening Night of UNCLE VANYA

"[This production] is very modern, very current, but it pays tribute to the actual text. It's doesn't run away from it or make it colloquial," explained Steve Carell on opening night of the Lincoln Center Theatre revival of Uncle Vanya. "It feels current, but also evergreen. It feels like something that is relevant now, 10, 20, 30 years ago and 30 years hence. I think [Heidi Schreck] did a wonderful job."

Anton Chekhov's masterpiece returns to the stage this season in a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer.

"The work is so interesting and there is so much to discover," said William Jackson Harper after the curtain came down. "We're never going to be done working on the play... and that's great! I'm looking forward to how this thing develops over the course of the next couple of months."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team celebrate their big opening night!