Edinburgh 2022: Review: BROTIPO, Assembly Gardens

Brotipo are a Quebec-based acrobatic duo that have created a show that they hope spreads joy to anyone who needs it.

Using a combination of traditional clowning and acrobatics, there is a vague narrative about the ups and downs of friendship.

While the acrobatics are impressive, the audience needs to be prompted to applaud. There are some real highlights to Brotipo but there is a lot of filler content and some of the children in the audience begin to grow restless.

One of the best parts of the show is the use of the diablo for a few tricks which is quite spectacular and prompts several gasps from the audience.

It all comes back around for the finale and the show ends on a high note with genuine applause but the slow pacing of the show makes this a long hour.