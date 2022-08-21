Edinburgh 2022: Review: IAN LYNAM: AUTISTIC LICENSE, Gilded Balloon

As an autistic person, Ian Lynam finds that he is expected to have a 'gift' but unable to count cards, has settled on comedy. Austic License is a comedy storytelling show that explores diagnosis, relationships, sexuality, creativity and the history of autism.

Ian Lynam addresses autistic stereotypes and explains his own experiences of being autistic. Ian discusses different experiences of autism that others may have and while Autistic License is very much his personal story, this show is also very informative and deals with a lot of misinformation around autism.

Funny and engaging, Ian is a hugely likeable performer who has a knack for comedy storytelling. Autistic License feels like a very important show for dispelling myths around autism in an accessible and entertaining way.