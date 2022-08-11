Review: PUSH, The Pleasance Courtyard

Push is a one woman play performed by gifted performer Tamsin Hurtado Clarke from Popelei. Hurtado Clarke has a background in training at Ecole Internacional Jacques Lecoq in Paris, famous for movement and space.

Our protagonist is 38, with no intentions of having children. She finds herself waiting on a pregnancy test result, which she explains feels like a lifetime.

This is a piece of theatre to emphasise the integral need to have choice and full authority over womens' own bodies. In light of the decision to remove abortion rights fully in eight states in the USA, whilst a further two states have no termination providers, this piece is sadly needed and ever poignant.

Alcohol consumption in pregnancy is also a key theme of Push. In my local borough the NHS pregnancy alcohol guidance for 2021, was a recommendation of zero units. The current NHS guidance specifies "If you do drink, you should not drink more than a safe amount, which is defined as not more than one or two units, not more than once or twice per week" again this performance cleverly 'pushes' the boundaries of what we as society deem acceptable.

The brilliant movement sequences energetically and playfully help to break up the action and distinguish the pregnancy trimesters. Feelings are explored, shining a light on how changeable moods can be due to hormones.

Push is an important piece of theatre on autonomy, pregnancy rights and a reminder not to turn into a nauseating, sanctimonious parent.

Push, Pleasance Courtyard, at the Baby Grand runs on 10-14, 16-29 August 2022.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

*Data https://www.nhs.uk/ipgmedia/National/Royal%20College%20of%20Obstetricians%20and%20Gynaecologists/assets/Alcoholandpregnancy.pdf