Edinburgh 2022: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: ABSOLUTELY NO WORRIES IF NOT, Pleasance Courtyard

Winner of the 2022 Leicester Comedy Festival's best new show and writer for Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date, Ania Magliano is very much the definition of a rising star.

Making her long-awaited Fringe debut, Magliano's one-hour show kicks off with the announcement that this show is her coming-out story, though not the one you might expect. After a quick story of a plagerised coming out, Magliano launches into the surreal journey of her 20s, including buying a cat from Gumtree and how attending an all-girls school doesn't prepare you for the real world.

Moreso, some of Magliano's best material comes from her ponderings on British life, such as the Myers-Briggs personality type needed to work in Lush and how sex parties and GoApe! are not so different.

Although some of her material - such as a bit about Jacqueline Wilson novels - may be a little too British to appeal to audiences outside of the UK, Magliano's stage presence is something to behold. Cool, calm, collected and natural. She cooly swaggers across the stage, mic in one hand with the wire casually draped across her shoulder, all the while she smoothly integrates the audience into the show.

Magliano is so comfortable on stage that telling jokes seems almost habitual to her; so much so that sometimes it is difficult to differentiate what is written material and what is improvised hilarity.

Ania Magliano has constructed a near perfect hour of comedy with her one-hour show Absolutely No Worries If Not, with every single one of her appearances at the Fringe selling out. She is not one to be missed and definitely someone to keep your eyes on.

Ania Magliano: Absolutely No Worries If Not runs at the Fringe until the 28th of August.