Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAND- A SCOTTISH MUSICAL, Gilded Balloon

Land - A Scottish Musical is a new folk-infused musical by Kick the Door. The show weaves together two plot lines with four men, one in the 18th century and one in the 21st century.

The modern day story is interesting as a young man helps his elderly and prejudiced neighbour with grocery shopping. The pair start to bond and the older man begins to soften. At an hour long, Land - A Scottish Musical seems to take on too many subjects. Climate change, LGBT rights and the pressure for duty to your country are only lightly touched on as they rattle through the musical.

The songs are beautiful if few and far between. Actor-musicians bring the folk songs to life and this is definitely the strongest point of the show. All three of the cast have beautiful voices and harmonise well.

There are a lot of promising elements to Land - A Scottish Musical but the narrative between the different time settings isn't always clear and it doesn't play to its strengths.