Edinburgh 2022: Review: MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE, Pleasance Below

Mischief Theatre’s hilarious and hapless illusionist comes to Edinburgh

Aug. 7, 2022  

The Play That Goes WrongThe Play That Goes WrongMischief Theatre have brought three shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, one of which is Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. The late-evening hour stats Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer as characters fans of Mischief's work will recognise from Magic Goes Wrong, developed with magician duo Penn & Teller.

For those who have already seen Magic Goes Wrong, roughly half of the show will be familiar, which may even add to the hilarity as you know what is to come.

Lewis moves from menacing to delightfully irate as the hour progresses, as his predictions and illusions don't always go to plan.

It would be mean to spoil Sayer's role in the show, but as we learn more about
the relationship between his character and the Mind Mangler, the show features some more poignant moments among the farce.

Be warned, this is an interactive show; it's not just those in the front row who should be prepared to take part.

Even the sound and projection design contribute to the gags. Special shout out to "Linda on the teleprompter"!

Whether you're a fan of Mischief's Goes Wrong flavour of entertainment, or new to their work, this show is a laugh-filled, and mind-bending hour of silliness.

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle at Pleasance Beyond until 28 August





From This Author - Fiona Scott

Edinburgh 2022: Review: MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE, Pleasance Below
