Edinburgh 2022: Review: MORE THAN TRACY TURNBLAD, theSpace/on demand

Oh, oh, oh...Abby Rose Morris brings her solo cabaret show More Than Tracy Turnblad to the Edinburgh Fringe. Produced by Madonna/Whore productions, the performer, podcaster and TikTok creator challenges body standards and fatphobia prevalent in the entertainment industry.

With a title like this, it is unsurprisingly that the show starts with a blackout and the iconic "Good Morning Baltimore" opening riff with Morris appearing in the classic tartan skirt, white blouse and beehive do - did she borrow it from the recent UK tour? We then go on to enjoy a medley of enthusiastically-sung numbers from the fairly limited "plus size" musical theatre character canon.

Between the songs are personal anecdotes and rants on BMI, thin celebrities in fat suits (looking at you Monica Geller) and more. Morris is an engaging and endearing storyteller although her passionate performances occasionally detract from demonstrating her vocal prowess. Her rendition of "Sexy" from Mean Girls is a highlight - this reviewer is certainly here for a bit more size diversity among the plastics!

Featuring numbers from Wicked, Dogfight, West Side Story and more, Morris is accompanied ably by a pianist in the room. Morris' rendition of "Send in the Clowns" draws in the viewer as things take on a more serious note reflecting on what representation looks like on- and off- stage, with appropriate focused lighting in tow.

Defying stereotypes and plenty of show tunes, More Than Tracy Turnblad is a reflective and rousing show for fans of musicals, body positivity, and more.

More Than Tracy Turnblad at theSpace on the Mile until 20 August then theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall until 27 August, and also online