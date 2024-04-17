Review: BONNIE AND CLYDE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from the West End, this cult musical with book by Ivan Menchel, music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Don Black tells the story of notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Aged 23, Bonnie (Katie Tonkinson) meets Clyde (Alex James-Hatton) just after he has broken out of prison. The pair quickly fall in love and go on the run together. Clyde’s brother Buck (Sam Farriday) escaped alongside him but is persuaded to return to the jail and finish his sentence by his wife Blanche (Catherine Tyldesley).

Clyde frequently holds up banks and grocery stores for cash and Bonnie dreams of becoming a famous actress, thinking they’ll end up in Hollywood. She does get the fame she hopes for, the glamorous couple are front page news for their crimes.

The score is thrilling and one of the highlights is “Raise A Little Hell”. The main four cast members have fantastic voices and both Tonkinson and James-Hatton bring charm to these fugitives. Tyldesley is also excellent as Blanche, a nervous wreck of a woman who just wants a quiet life with her husband.

The set is as beautifully bleak as the storyline with a lot of well styled prison cells, motel rooms and desolate woodland. It’s incredibly cold and atmospheric. For those with a nervous disposition, there’s a fair bit of gunfire in the show but it isn’t a jump scare and it is quite clear when a shootout will take place.

With incredible performances and a score to die for, Bonnie and Clyde is not to be missed!

Photo credit: Richard Davenport