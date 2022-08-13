Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard

Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard

Review of Helen Bauer: Madam Good Tit at Edinburgh Fringe

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 06, 2022  

Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard

Helen Bauer is her own brand of confidence. Spending an hour in her company is to drink the elixir of life, but instead of eternal youth, you're necking self-confidence with a chaser shot of audaciousness.

From minute one she's yelling at the audience; picking on blokes in the front row ('regretting your decision, mate?') and showing off her gorgeous dress which has an unfortunately placed hole at the back.

You'll always have fun with Helen. Madam Good Tit takes a self-indulgent meander through the life of times of her character, charting the development of her expertly chosen, and ever-changing, personalities from childhood to the woman who stands before you. Underneath the brash stage persona is an incredibly astute understanding of how women come to their relationships with their bodies. It'll be familiar across generations of audiences, and each punch line arrives with a garnish of the hard truth about how society still perceives women.

A very loud, very "Helen" hour.

Helen, adjective:

Gorgeous; confident; self-aware; a little bit of a terror.




Related Stories

From This Author - Bryony Rae Taylor


Review: TIM KEY: MULBERRY, Pleasance Dome
August 11, 2022

What did our critic think of TIM KEY: MULBERRY at Pleasance Dome?
Review: SLEEPOVER, Just The Tonic at the Caves
August 11, 2022

What did our critic think of SLEEPOVER at Just The Tonic At The Caves?
Review: HOW TO KEEP UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS, Underbelly Cowgate
August 11, 2022

What did our critic think of HOW TO KEEP UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS at Underbelly Cowgate?
Review: DADDY ISSUES, Pleasance Courtyard
August 11, 2022

What did our critic think of DADDY ISSUES at Pleasance Courtyard?
Review: HOW TO BUILD A WAX FIGURE, Assembly George Square Studios
August 9, 2022

What did our critic think of HOW TO BUILD A WAX FIGURE at Assembly George Square Studios?