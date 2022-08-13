Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard

Helen Bauer is her own brand of confidence. Spending an hour in her company is to drink the elixir of life, but instead of eternal youth, you're necking self-confidence with a chaser shot of audaciousness.

From minute one she's yelling at the audience; picking on blokes in the front row ('regretting your decision, mate?') and showing off her gorgeous dress which has an unfortunately placed hole at the back.

You'll always have fun with Helen. Madam Good Tit takes a self-indulgent meander through the life of times of her character, charting the development of her expertly chosen, and ever-changing, personalities from childhood to the woman who stands before you. Underneath the brash stage persona is an incredibly astute understanding of how women come to their relationships with their bodies. It'll be familiar across generations of audiences, and each punch line arrives with a garnish of the hard truth about how society still perceives women.

A very loud, very "Helen" hour.

Helen, adjective:

Gorgeous; confident; self-aware; a little bit of a terror.