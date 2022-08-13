Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: RAY BRADSHAW: BALD GINGER, Waverley Bar

Review of Ray Bradshaw: Bald Ginger at the Waverley Bar

Aug. 13, 2022  
After a last-minute decision to come to the Fringe with Bald Ginger, Glasgow-based comic Ray Bradshaw panicked and named his show after two words used to describe him.

Bradshaw is also a CODA- Child of Deaf Adults and he has a lot of unique anecdotes about growing up with them and now teaching his young son sign language. Bradshaw's parents feature heavily in this show and seem to also have his cheeky sense of humour.

Ahead of a big UK tour early next year, he is trying out some new material but there isn't a single joke that doesn't land. It's quite an informal, chatty show with an extremely likeable comic. Bradshaw's crowd work is excellent, good-natured and very quick-witted.

A packed-out function room above a pub felt like a return to the old Fringe. Proper big belly laughs meant that the hour flew by.




