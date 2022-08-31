Edinburgh 2022: Review: SHAMILTON, Assembly George Square Studios

Shamilton, a secondary show brought to this year's Edinburgh Fringe by the critically acclaimed Baby Wants Candy, very much follows the same idea as the group's primary show.

The crowd shout out historical figures or famous characters, the gang chooses the best few and the winner is voted via audience applause. The gang then make up an entirely improvised musical about that person all in the style of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton.

The show seems to work almost entirely as a tribute to the work of Lin-Manuel, both paying tribute to his musical Hamilton and also to his improv hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme (who famously played the Fringe back in 2005).

On this particular night the options were Superman, Michael Jackson, Elon Musk, Nicola Sturgeon. In the end Nicola Sturgeon was the victor and so the gang swiftly kicked things off... After ten minutes or so of the audience informing them of who Sturgeon is and what she does, as well as her politics. Watching the American troupe attempt to understand the politics of Scotland and the UK as a whole was admittedly hilarious.

A highlight from this portion of the show was the group asking for the audience what they thought of Scottish independence by having the audience cheer as a yay for Scottish independence or boo as a nay. Although the cheers did overcome the boos it was an admittedly close call, one that confused the Americans on stage. However, it's probably nothing to worry about. It's the Fringe, only 20% of the audience are actually Scottish anyway.

Once the show gets started Kate Berry steps forward as the protagonist of the show, Nicola Sturgeon. She is genuinely crazy good in the role, bringing a level of strength to the character as well as humility. Showing Nicola as a strong character whilst also more than happy to poke fun at her throughout the show.

The story itself follows Nicola running for first minister (of her high school), going up against Alex Salmond for the role. Nicola wishes to run the school as it's own independent school all the while a young Boris Johnson - naturally shown as son of the Queen in this production - wishes to keep the school attached to the rest of the areas school district, in the background.

It is a frankly messy take on Scottish politics but honestly, it is exactly that that makes it hilarious. Watching the group come up with some truly ridiculous storylines and fumbling over the brief intro they were given into the subject, all the while trying to improvise a whole musical in the process.

Perhaps the greatest part of the entire show is the running joke that Alex Salmond "doesn't know how to f***". It is the most bizarre and random running joke but one that has the ability to get the audience laughing no matter what. Whether they are having a serious debate or a private conversation, Alex just can't help but bring up the fact that he can f***.

What makes Shamilton a sure fire great show no matter the subject is that at its core it is still a Hamilton parody. Therefore, the group are always singing to familiar Hamilton beats or orchestrations, and usually roughly a similar storyline. Not only is it a tested formula that works every time but it allows a level of comfortability and familiarity to the actors on stage, allowing them to get into a groove a lot quicker.

Come the end of the show the gang have created a hilarious musical that comes with it an inspiring tale and some damn good songs that got the audience insanely hyped. Once the cast had begun to take their bows the audience was already on their feet, clapping and showing their appreciation for several minutes.

Shamilton just eclipses Baby Wants Candy thanks to the solid foundation in which Shamilton is built on. Of course, each show does depend on the subject, but you are certain to have a good time with Shamilton.