Edinburgh 2022: Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, TheSpaceTriplex - Big

"It is a truth universally acknowledged that a young, single woman possessed of a fortune must be in want of a husband." So begins Prejudice and Pride, a gender-swapped folk musical of Jane Austen's novel, set in modern day rural Tennessee. What follows is a humorous and warm adaptation with plenty of heart. A must-see for all Jane Austen fans at the Fringe!

Following previews in Kansas City (reviewed by BroadwayWorld here), SamWrites and Nicholas Collett Productions present the Fringe with a modern yet faithful adaptation. Fans of the novel will enjoy noticing bits of original dialogue and nods to the source material. Songwriter Sam Wright plays hard-up banjo player Bennett Longborn. When New York millionaires Carly Bing and Darcy Fitzwilliams move nearby, their father is keen for him and his brothers to make a match.

Reversing the genders is a fun twist, and foregrounds this version's comment on prejudices arising from class and rural-urban divides. Bridget Casad portrays Darcy's internal conflict over Bennett with subtle depth. The initial animosity between Bennet and Darcy could be stronger, as it's not clear Darcy has offended Bennett personally. However, an absolute highlight of the show was their powerful proposal-turned-argument musical duet.

Performances were strong across the board. Katie Gilchrist as the Reverend has a captivating stage presence especially during her hilarious number "Heaven Sent". Choreographer Stefanie Stevens plays both Carly Bing and Victoria 'Wick' Hamm, making the roles so distinct it's easy to forget she's the same actor. Together with P.T. Mahoney's earnestness as Jake, the audience are sold on Carly and Jake's relationship from the start.

The ten performers include a double bass player and actors who play other instruments in the band. Both Bennet and Darcy are musicians in-world, providing them a point of connection. The folk style grounds the show in its setting and shines the most in the soft, emotional numbers.

Prejudice and Pride puts a modern twist on a timeless classic and is the perfect musical for anyone looking for an uplifting romantic comedy.

Prejudice and Pride at theSpaceTriplex - Big 22.00 (1 hour 15 min) Aug 5 - 27 (not 14)