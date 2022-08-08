Review: OLGA KOCH: JUST FRIENDS, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Olga Koch comes on stage to the music of Shania Twain, adorned with a cowboy hat, and a full (monkey) barrel of energy. You know you're going to have an excellent time at this show.

From the ridiculous beginning to a sublime first line, completely subverting expectation, we are brought on a journey with Olga as she tells us about her recent breakup with a 'Disney Adult'. To get over the hurt and humiliation, she has decided to embrace Hoe Culture. And what is that, I hear you ask? Hoe Culture is going camping without a single piece of equipment on a trip you organised. It's feather boas. It's ordering shots. It's Nadine Dorries (shudder).

This hour of comedy is rude and raucous and utterly fabulous; Olga exudes a physical energy from which you cannot look away. She tells us the story of mending her broken heart by trying to organise 'the perfect threesome'. There are bawdy jokes about bisexuality, and her way of interacting with the audience brings an extra layer of awesome and brilliant timing to this laugh-out-loud show.

Go and see it, and see if by the end that you too don't have a wild crush on Olga Koch. Go on, I dare you. That would be true Hoe Culture.

Olga Koch: Just Friends is at The Monkey Barrel until 28 August