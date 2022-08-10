Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard

Review of Let's Talk About Philip at the Pleasance Courtyard at Edfringe

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard

In 1985, Helen Wood's brother Philip died by suicide. The family haven't talked about him much since but following their mother's death, Helen starts asking their father questions about what happened thirty two years ago.

Philip was twenty-seven years old when he died. He was a married man and to Helen, his death was a shock. Let's Talk About Philip looks into whether there were any signs that someone could have seen what was going to happen and if anything could have been done for him.

This play is a touching tribute to Wood's brother. Playing herself in the play Helen Wood works alongside Gregor Hunt who takes on multiple roles. There's an inquest into his death as Wood desperately searches for answers.

At times the writing is quite graphic- there are fairly detailed descriptions of how Philip died. Wood is expressing all of her frustration and grief, questioning why he has put the family through this which feels intrusive to watch.

Let's Talk About Philip is partly a celebration of Wood's brother, the person she described as her "protector" as a child. It also aims to raise awareness of the effect that suicide has on families. It's worth mentioning that the writers have taken care to offer audiences support if they've been affected by the content of the play and helplines are provided on the back of the programme.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD: OH NO, Monkey Barrel
August 9, 2022

A brand-new hour that finds Glasgow’s finest comedian exploring the end of the world and Italian food. What happens when you're out of work, out of money and out of ideas? That's right: You go mental, pee your pants and think about topping yourself.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SOOZ KEMPNER: PLAYSTATION, Banshee Labyrinth
August 9, 2022

Twitter sensation Sooz (BBC Radio 4, BT Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live) got a PlayStation, the first adult console, in 1998 and finally felt grown-up. But is she? A stand-up show for anyone who remembers the 90s and had big dreams as a kid. Suitable for gamers and non-gamers alike!
Edinburgh 2022: Starship Improvise Guest Blog
August 9, 2022

Writer, director and performer Adam Meggido blogs for BroadwayWorld about Starship Improvise coming to the Fringe, in what ways a show is better for being improvised and why live performance is so exciting for the cast and the audience.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BUFFY: REVAMPED, EICC
August 9, 2022

Seven seasons. 70 minutes. One Spike. The entire 144 episodes of cult 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out: Spike. Satirical, funny and bursting with pop-culture references, it's the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE ANNIVERSARY, Pleasance Dome
August 9, 2022

It's Mr Bean meets The Shining! Don't be fooled – Jim and Barb are no ordinary elderly couple. Leave your preconceptions at the door and expect the unexpected. The Anniversary is a physical comedy house party from hell! From the creators of the multi award-winning Otto and Astrid – Die Roten Punkte comes a brand-new murderously funny comedy farce. Hold onto your hats for the most absurd and hilarious tailspin of a party like you've never seen before.