Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard

In 1985, Helen Wood's brother Philip died by suicide. The family haven't talked about him much since but following their mother's death, Helen starts asking their father questions about what happened thirty two years ago.

Philip was twenty-seven years old when he died. He was a married man and to Helen, his death was a shock. Let's Talk About Philip looks into whether there were any signs that someone could have seen what was going to happen and if anything could have been done for him.

This play is a touching tribute to Wood's brother. Playing herself in the play Helen Wood works alongside Gregor Hunt who takes on multiple roles. There's an inquest into his death as Wood desperately searches for answers.

At times the writing is quite graphic- there are fairly detailed descriptions of how Philip died. Wood is expressing all of her frustration and grief, questioning why he has put the family through this which feels intrusive to watch.

Let's Talk About Philip is partly a celebration of Wood's brother, the person she described as her "protector" as a child. It also aims to raise awareness of the effect that suicide has on families. It's worth mentioning that the writers have taken care to offer audiences support if they've been affected by the content of the play and helplines are provided on the back of the programme.