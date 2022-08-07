Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LOCKED IN, The Space

Aug. 7, 2022  
Locked In is a new piece of comedy theatre set in a nursing home.

Rick is visiting his grandad in his nursing home when he discovers the staff lock the residents in for an hour each evening. He's just heard important news and when he goes to leave- the door is locked. Then ensues wacky comedy as the three men try to escape the nursing home.

Billed as a comedy, Locked In isn't funny enough to forgive the shaky and inconsistent plot. I thought the actor playing Richard (there wasn't a cast list) was good but he is overshadowed by other over-the-top performances with erratic accents. The story is predictable and at just 55 minutes, still far too long.

The play also opens with another scene and entirely different storyline and I might have missed the point entirely but I don't know how they're connected.

Locked In has an interesting premise but unfortunately, fails to deliver.




Natalie O'Donoghue


