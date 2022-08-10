Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUSTENTACIOUS, Underbelly
In its ninth Fringe year, Austentacious is an improvised comedy based on audience suggestions that attempts to recreate the lost works of Jane Austen. Audiences come prepared with a book title and the peformers have to create that story.
As a fan of several of the individual performers, I have been hesitant to go along to Austentacious for a long time as I don't know Jane Austen very well. It turns out, it absolutely doesn't matter. While there might be some in-jokes that I missed, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.
It is to be expected after working together for such a long time that this is one well-oiled machine. Organised chaos from start to finish, the group descend into delightful silliness- and clearly have a lot of fun doing it.
Austentacious guarantees a completely different show every performance so it is easy to see why they have so many repeat attendees.