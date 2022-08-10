Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUSTENTACIOUS, Underbelly

Review of Austentacious at the Underbelly

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUSTENTACIOUS, Underbelly

Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUSTENTACIOUS, Underbelly

In its ninth Fringe year, Austentacious is an improvised comedy based on audience suggestions that attempts to recreate the lost works of Jane Austen. Audiences come prepared with a book title and the peformers have to create that story.

As a fan of several of the individual performers, I have been hesitant to go along to Austentacious for a long time as I don't know Jane Austen very well. It turns out, it absolutely doesn't matter. While there might be some in-jokes that I missed, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.

It is to be expected after working together for such a long time that this is one well-oiled machine. Organised chaos from start to finish, the group descend into delightful silliness- and clearly have a lot of fun doing it.

Austentacious guarantees a completely different show every performance so it is easy to see why they have so many repeat attendees.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: Review: FANBOY, Pleasance Dome
August 10, 2022

Joe has always been a nerd. In his teens, he hid it. In his 20s, he owned it. Now, in his 30s, he's started to sense something: a great disturbance in the fandom... And when Joe finds himself alone, sorting through his old things, he finds an old video tape... and something incredible starts to happen!
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard
August 10, 2022

When 30 years of family silence is broken, Helen begins a quest to discover the hidden story behind her brother's suicide. As surprising details are uncovered, Helen grapples with loyalty, long-held beliefs and how much we ever really know about those we love.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD: OH NO, Monkey Barrel
August 9, 2022

A brand-new hour that finds Glasgow’s finest comedian exploring the end of the world and Italian food. What happens when you're out of work, out of money and out of ideas? That's right: You go mental, pee your pants and think about topping yourself.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SOOZ KEMPNER: PLAYSTATION, Banshee Labyrinth
August 9, 2022

Twitter sensation Sooz (BBC Radio 4, BT Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live) got a PlayStation, the first adult console, in 1998 and finally felt grown-up. But is she? A stand-up show for anyone who remembers the 90s and had big dreams as a kid. Suitable for gamers and non-gamers alike!
Edinburgh 2022: Starship Improvise Guest Blog
August 9, 2022

Writer, director and performer Adam Meggido blogs for BroadwayWorld about Starship Improvise coming to the Fringe, in what ways a show is better for being improvised and why live performance is so exciting for the cast and the audience.