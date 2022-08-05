Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAUREN PATTISON: IT IS WHAT IT IS, Monkey Barrel

Review of Lauren Pattison It Is What It Is at Edfringe

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAUREN PATTISON: IT IS WHAT IT IS, Monkey Barrel

Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAUREN PATTISON: IT IS WHAT IT IS, Monkey Barrel

It Is What It Is is the third Edinburgh Festival Fringe show from Newcastle's Lauren Pattison. After taking 2019 off from the festival to bask in her personal happiness, things have taken a bit of a turn for Pattison and this show is about how to deal with a bad hand in life.

At the beginning of 2020, she had two goals: do a UK tour and get engaged. Neither went to plan and she moved from London back to the town she grew up in to work in a supermarket during the pandemic.

Pattison mentions during the show that her comedy isn't "smart or high brow" and I'd have to disagree with that as the show is extremely cleverly written. The anecdotes all have the through-line of not feeling like you fit in and rebuilding your life. It's relatable to anyone going through their late 20s and feeling as though they don't have everything together.

It Is What It Is is a well-crafted show from a thoroughly engaging and skilled comedian.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
August 5, 2022

A round-up of all BroadwayWorld's reviews from the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CATHERINE BOHART: THIS ISN'T FOR YOU, Monkey Barrel
August 5, 2022

Catherine Bohart loves control, hates change and is a serial planner. It’s been an interesting couple of years… A blisteringly funny new stand-up show filled with horrendous life advice, cheery nihilism and reluctant self-discovery from one of the UK and Ireland’s most exciting comics
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAUREN PATTISON: IT IS WHAT IT IS, Monkey Barrel
August 5, 2022

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Lauren is back with a brand-new show. She is reluctant to say what it is about because if the last year has taught her anything, it's life can change fast… it is what it is.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: Mark Nelson: 'Comedian', Monkey Barrel
August 4, 2022

A powerhouse whose dark humour and cutting observations have firmly established him as one of the UK’s biggest-hitting comedians.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUDREY'S ART CLUB, On Demand
August 4, 2022

Discover what happens behind the zoom camera in this 30-minute drama of Art Club. Audrey wants to know what doodling's got to do with love and goes back to her lover's childhood home to find answers.