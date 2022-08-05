Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAUREN PATTISON: IT IS WHAT IT IS, Monkey Barrel

It Is What It Is is the third Edinburgh Festival Fringe show from Newcastle's Lauren Pattison. After taking 2019 off from the festival to bask in her personal happiness, things have taken a bit of a turn for Pattison and this show is about how to deal with a bad hand in life.

At the beginning of 2020, she had two goals: do a UK tour and get engaged. Neither went to plan and she moved from London back to the town she grew up in to work in a supermarket during the pandemic.

Pattison mentions during the show that her comedy isn't "smart or high brow" and I'd have to disagree with that as the show is extremely cleverly written. The anecdotes all have the through-line of not feeling like you fit in and rebuilding your life. It's relatable to anyone going through their late 20s and feeling as though they don't have everything together.

It Is What It Is is a well-crafted show from a thoroughly engaging and skilled comedian.