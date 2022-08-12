Edinburgh 2022: Review: HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE, Greenside

How To Live A Jellicle Life: Life Lessons from the 2019 Hit Movie Musical Cats is a show by writer and performer Linus Karp. Asking the question some of us have been asking ourselves since at least 2019 if not the early 80s- what exactly is a Jellicle life?

You don't need much knowledge about the film Cats but you'll probably get a lot more out of this show if you have seen it. Linus Karp runs through each character in the film and explains their back story while swigging milk in a cat costume.

Each cat is competing to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be the jellicle choice but there can only be one. Karp presents the case for each cat and considers whether they can still live a jellicle life if they aren't chosen.

This show relies heavily on technology to run through multimedia projections of the different cats in the film. It's well planned out and used to great effect.

How To Live A Jellicle Life is riotously funny and a treat for Cats fans and Cats haters alike.