Review: KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER, Summerhall

Kathy and Stella are best friends and true crime podcast hosts who are a little - well very -co-dependent. When their favourite author, Felicia Taylor, is murdered, the duo must practice what they preach and their passion for solving murder mysteries ceases to stay in the realm of the hypothetical.

Bronté Barbé and Rebekah Hinds are a match made in heaven. Barbé is adorable as Kathy, a wholesome counterpart to Hinds' grumpy yet endearing Stella. Matthew Floyd Jones' music and lyrics are catchy and upbeat. It's a lovely thing to have love songs which celebrate best friendships.

Jon Brittain's direction ensures the in-the-round space is well travelled. He is also the writer and plays every possible line for laughs. The actors play their part in this a little too well, occasionally nearing corpsing (which is comedy gold...).

Slick with a stellar supporting cast (Jodie Jacobs, TJ Lloyd and Imelda Warren-Green), the weapon of choice for Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder is death by giggles.