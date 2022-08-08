Review: MICKY OVERMAN - SMALL DEATHS, Monkey Barrel - The Hive

It's impossible not to like Micky Overman. Her ease with the audience is charming and full of wit. Her occasional silly voices are hilarious.

The show itself is a little slow to start, and it takes a small amount of time to warm up. Early on, it feels like she is trying out some new jokes and seeing how they land. There are tiny moments of very slightly awkward silence but it didn't seem like the audience was bothered by this at all, and many of them I heard comment on how funny Micky is.

As she gets going, the anecdotes become funnier, much more gross and personal, and Micky gets fully into her stride. Her story about getting a bikini wax will honestly stay with me forever.

The show is a pleasant and funny hour, spent with a comedian who I would definitely want to see again. You feel like you could easily be friends with Micky Overman who, after a couple of drinks (or maybe none), could be persuaded to tell the waxing story as often as you wanted.

Micky Overman - Small Deaths at Monkey Barrel, The Hive (Hive 2) till August 28