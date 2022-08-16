Edinburgh 2022: Review: TOM DETRINIS: I HATE NEW YORK, Assembly

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Aug. 16, 2022  
Tom Detrinis is a New York-born LA-based comedian performing a solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Opening with a monologue about his people-pleasing tendencies, the show quickly descends into fury as he reels off all of the things he's angry about.

As the title suggests, Detrinis is largely angry about New York. And cheese. Growing up gay in a "Jesus addicted" family, he discusses his upbringing and the effect this has had on him later in life. Peppered with Broadway show references, this is a full-throttle journey that barely pauses for breath.

Despite his rage, Detrinis is a likeable comic. His story is interesting and will be something a lot of the audience will relate to. At times the passionate delivery can be a little unnerving but it is entirely justified.




Edinburgh 2022: Review: LOVE THEM TO DEATH, Underbelly
August 15, 2022

A mother keeps pulling her ill son out of school. But is everything as it seems? School Attendance Officer Kelly isn't so sure. A piece about who is telling the truth, how we come to that decision, and whether the truth even exists most of the time. A dark and twisty tale set in the borderlands between love and violence – inspired by real events. Written by Max Dickins (The Man on the Moor, Kin, The Trunk) and directed by five-time Fringe First winner Hannah Eidinow.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD, Pleasance Courtyard
August 15, 2022

The Fringe premiere of new kickass-pirational pop musical from one of the producers of hit SIX, that celebrates the lives of Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Emmeline Pankhurst and many more. Join our inquisitive heroine Jade as she breaks away from her class to take a peek at the not yet open Gallery of Greatness in the local museum where she meets some of history’s incredible wonder women.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BRITNEY: FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE, Pleasance Courtyard
August 15, 2022

Fresh from their universally adored BBC Three pilot, Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson make their long-awaited return to the Fringe with a sketch show about love. But which of these two girls will you fancy more?
Edinburgh 2022: Review: REBEL, Underbelly Circus Hub
August 15, 2022

A live circus rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie. Stage dive into the mosh pit for a night of live music, glittering glam rock, phenomenal acrobatics, breath-taking aerials and spectacular heart-stopping sideshow. Combining music and circus, bringing to life an incredible body of work that spanned over 50 years, with an aesthetic that inspired generations.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: JOSIE LONG: RE-ENCHANTMENT, Monkey Barrel
August 13, 2022

‘After defeat, re-enchantment is necessary’, said Lola Olufemi. This thought inspires Josie Long’s brand-new hour of stand-up infused with humanity, compassion and probably some brief political rants. The triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, underdog Fringe hero and delirious new mother (the first person to have two babies) returns with a show about the changes wrought by time, passion, moving to Scotland, and loving the world under – let’s face it – difficult circumstances.