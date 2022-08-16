Edinburgh 2022: Review: TOM DETRINIS: I HATE NEW YORK, Assembly

Tom Detrinis is a New York-born LA-based comedian performing a solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Opening with a monologue about his people-pleasing tendencies, the show quickly descends into fury as he reels off all of the things he's angry about.

As the title suggests, Detrinis is largely angry about New York. And cheese. Growing up gay in a "Jesus addicted" family, he discusses his upbringing and the effect this has had on him later in life. Peppered with Broadway show references, this is a full-throttle journey that barely pauses for breath.

Despite his rage, Detrinis is a likeable comic. His story is interesting and will be something a lot of the audience will relate to. At times the passionate delivery can be a little unnerving but it is entirely justified.