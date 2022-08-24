Edinburgh 2022: Review: CERYS BRADLEY: SPORTSPERSON, Gilded Balloon

Cerys Bradley isn't entirely sure where they fit in in the world of sport. As almost all sport has a gender division, Bradley has to play for the ladies' rugby team. After being misgendered in a bathroom, Bradley questions why this might have happened and examines their own personal journey with identity.

I reckon a lot of acts could take a note out of Bradley's book when it comes to audience participation. Checking who is and isn't willing to get involved, the audience are allowed to change their mind later if they wish. All involvement is done in good nature and this particular audience responds well.

It's also worth noting that Wednesday performances are relaxed ones. Audience members are free to step out if needed, the lights aren't dimmed as much and you're encouraged to do what makes you more comfortable. While the way I've relayed this bit of admin is not remotely entertaining, Bradley definitely makes it funny!

Sportsperson is a light and gentle comedy show that looks at the challenges of being non-binary and of being assessed for autism in their late 20s. Bradley is a warm host that goes out of their way to ensure the comfort of the audience.