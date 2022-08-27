Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FAT CHANCE, Pleasance Dome

Review of Fat Chance at the Pleasance Dome

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 27, 2022 Â 
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FAT CHANCE, Pleasance Dome

EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FAT CHANCE, Pleasance Dome

Fat Chance is a theatre show written by and starring Rachel Stockdale about her own experiences throughout her 20s.

Rachel wants to be a performer but she is told that you can only be two things out of northern, fat and female. She shares her rejection emails from drama schools and potential jobs. Many of these thoughtless statments provoke an emotional response from the audience.

Stockdale is a confident performer who tells us from the beginning that fat is not a bad word, it is simply descriptive. She rejects the notion of people telling her "you're not fat, you're beautiful" as if the two are mutually exclusive. When offered acting work she was encouraged to start visiting a personal trainer.

Documenting her trying to fit in with societal norms and bowing to the pressure of diet culture, she takes us through the different things she has tried to change her body shape and the impact it has had on her physically and mentally.

Fat Chance is a powerful play that examines how society views fat women and the pressure it puts on them. It's also a funny and warm piece of theatre with a captivating performer that evokes just the right amount of empathy and fury in the audience.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE, Edinburgh International Book FestivalReview: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE, Edinburgh International Book Festival
August 25, 2022

Three writers unafraid to call out major injustices ask how we can effect change in a conversation chaired by Heather Parry.
Review: BOY FRIENDS FOREVER, Edinburgh International Book FestivalReview: BOY FRIENDS FOREVER, Edinburgh International Book Festival
August 25, 2022

Are friendships the greatest love affairs of our lives? Join us to celebrate the publication of Michael Pedersenâ€™s much-anticipated prose debut and intimate memoir Boy Friends. Along with two pioneering artists, Shirley Manson and Charlotte Church, Pedersen explores friendship, grief, love and the realms beyond. An evening of readings, performance and exuberance, this is an artistsâ€™ conversation not to be missed.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CERYS BRADLEY: SPORTSPERSON, Gilded BalloonEdinburgh 2022: Review: CERYS BRADLEY: SPORTSPERSON, Gilded Balloon
August 24, 2022

Sportsperson is written and performed by Cerys Bradley (Soho Theatre Young Company, Amused Moose semi-finalist, 2020). It's a show about playing sport and fitting in and how Cerys is quite bad at both of those things. It's also a show about being non-binary, embarrassed about wearing lycra and how spending your childhood in a car whilst your parents watch your brother play football (and rugby and tennis and cricket) definitely doesn't leave you with a massive chip on your shoulder.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BROTIPO, Assembly GardensEdinburgh 2022: Review: BROTIPO, Assembly Gardens
August 24, 2022

Crazy Canadian circus for the young, premiering in Edinburgh after visiting 16 countries! The art of giving each other a chance and collaborating when the right time comes is what the Brotipos will have to learn! Two clowns touch the hearts of the audience and make them laugh through their quarrels, their acrobatics and their lonely moments. A show filled with handstands, diabolo and a hand-to-hand act that will make you sing and dance with them! Hilarious and comical, that's Brotipo. For the young and old! Winner of eight public choice awards!
Edinburgh 2022: Review: DAVE CHAWNER: MENTAL, Cabaret VoltaireEdinburgh 2022: Review: DAVE CHAWNER: MENTAL, Cabaret Voltaire
August 24, 2022

A show about mental health, not just mental illness. From number-one, best-selling author, award-winning comedian and presenter Dave Chawner.