Video: Go Inside the Kit Kat Club with the CABARET Cast and Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







"It's the party at the end of the world and also still an extraordinary piece of political theater," said Olivier Award-winning director Rebecca Frecknall on creating the new Cabaret for Broadway.

The Kit Kat Club has taken over the August Wilson Theatre and in this video, watch as the cast and creative team explain how they brought the exciting new revival to life for Broadway.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.