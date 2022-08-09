Edinburgh 2022: Review: MAKING A MURDERER THE MUSICAL, Underbelly

Making A Murderer: The Musical is a new musical by Phil Mealey based on the life of Steven Avery. The subject of a Netflix documentary, Avery became known as the documentary gained popularity and audiences were hooked on his story.

The show opens with tours of Avery's hometown, since the release of the documentary 'ghouls' are flocking to Manitowoc to see the locations in real life. In 1985 Steven Avery was given a thirty two year sentence for attempted murder. After eighteen years he was exonerated due to DNA testing clearing his name which leads into song and dance number "The DNA will save the day".

The songs are well written and catchy but after Avery is released from prison, the show takes a bit of a turn. Avery is arrested again for murder and a projection of his alleged victim Teresa Halbach is the backdrop to another song. Its a true story and this tribute feels a little icky as the tone doesn't quite manage to shift from wacky comedy to sincere.

It's a hell of a story as Avery's nephew turns him in to the police and then later retracts his statement. The format of the musical feels flippant as at its heart, it's a comical parody. The musical also draws attention to the disproportionately high number of people of colour who are wrongfully convicted but I'm not sure the show has been particularly diversely cast.

Making A Murderer: The Musical is somewhat of a mixed bag as the musical is well written but the subject matter feels uncomfortable and at times, disrespectful.