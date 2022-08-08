Review: TONY LAW: A NOW BEGIN IN AGAIN, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Tony Law is the comedian whom other comedians stick about after their own gig, to be able to see.

This must be the biggest compliment. I say this as I witnessed this very thing at one of his gigs about 10 years ago. Law is described as a 'Neanderthal Canadian Trinidadian Norn Iron loon' and appears in his trademark top hat, yellow glove and beard. For me, he is the King of Absurdist comedy, so I'm not even slightly surprised to walk into the performance space to see a horse race from the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

The house is full and the audience wait in anticipation. We are greeted by Law's 13-year-old son, who gives us a bright welcome and introduces his Dad. Law tells us he is camping in a caravan for the Edinburgh Fringe duration and spends his free time listening to NFL podcasts and grappling. He is at his wonderful best covering important topics like climate change and not so important (but hilarious) topics such as his evil neighbour and birthday cake flavoured cookies.

Gems such as "I've got a theory based on no science" and "Falconry, you need more than a glove" plus discussion regarding why we should miss pyjama-wearing Lockdown times, keep us amused yet disorientated- such is his comedic skill. He wonders what his British accent might sound like and entertains us with a number of brilliant accents.

We return to his link to the horseracing. This particular race is significant to Law. Watch out for the horse 'Secretariat' as that one's a winner, much like Law himself.

Catch Tony Law: A Now Begin In Again, at Monkey Barrel Comedy on 8-10, 12-15, 17-28 August 2022.