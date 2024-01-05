Feature: Arkansas Theatre Year In Review for 2023

Hello, friends, and welcome to my 2023 Broadway World Year in Review. I literally doubled the number of articles this year from last year, and I’ve had the best time! I’ve written a total of 144 articles (145 counting this one)--123 Reviews, 15 Interviews, and 6 Features. This does not count the handful of articles that I edited or collaborated on. Also, I’m getting direct emails from companies and promoters that I never imagined would be sending me messages, and that is all thanks to you guys who have opened their theatres up to me and have embraced my silly fangirling articles. I am forever grateful to you all.

With that said, here is a breakdown of my year as your Broadway World writer:

64 Community Theatre (7 Youth Productions) & (1 in Branson)

20 Equity/Commercial

15 Interviews (2 Youth)

12 Touring Shows (2 Concerts)

9 High School Plays

6 Dance Productions

6 Features (1 in New Mexico)

6 University Plays

4 Music Performances

2 Others

As an added bonus, I also participated in a musical, and I joined a band. It’s been a busy year!

I would like to thank my guest writers Blake Woodson, Taijee Bunch and Keely Todd for helping me out this year. You guys are wonderful writers, and I appreciate you so much!

Also, I would like to thank all of the many photographers who have contributed to these articles. By far, I have received the most photos from Certified Photographer Matthew Sewell and Warren McCullough. If you are looking for some awesome headshots to update your portfolio, hit these guys up. They do beautiful work!

Here are my favorites for 2023

Life Changing Award: There are two different shows that I felt like it was such an honor just to be in the same room as these performances. They both brought me to tears early on and claimed my heart immediately.

ONE NINTH at The Argenta Community Theatre brought the Little Rock Nine to life. I was aware of the events of this tumultuous time, but this play engrained their stories to my heart, and I will never be able to forget this amazing piece of theatrical art. And, if that wasn’t enough, Minnijean Brown-Trickey came out and took a bow. So amazing!!

My other heart clenching production was THE BREACH with Riverside Actors Theatre at Arkansas Repertory Theatre. When the Bens (Ben Grimes and Ben Barham) ask me to come see what they are working on, I don’t hesitate. I am a huuuuuuuge fan of both, and their work with Veterans has won me over. For this show, they gathered several members of different branches of the military and had them tell their stories to us. It was raw, it was emotional, and it was so amazing to see them bare their souls to us. I wanted to hug them all!

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The Inclusivity Award:

I had no idea when my friends asked me to go see ANNIE KIDS with the Lantern Theatre in Conway that they were embracing so many children with different abilities and breaking down the barriers that keep them from participating in events. In fact, they had some actors on the spectrum in leading roles, and they did an amazing job. I loved seeing what these young dramatists could do, and I was thrilled that I was invited to be there for it.

The Playwright Award:

Speaking of The Lantern Theatre, they invited me to their 50th Anniversary Party and entertained us with a reading of an original play by my friend Trent Reese entitled THE BIG DAY. The play addressed acceptance and family and was emotional and relevant. I loved it. I can’t wait to see what else The Lantern creates.

The “Wow--What Did I Just See” Award:

I have already verbally told the people at The Weekend Theater that I can’t trust them to bring my children. I know this is partially my fault since I refuse to do any research prior to showing up at the theatres, but the folks at TWT are consistent with their shocking factor.....which is fine....it’s totally fine. I’ve enjoyed going there....just not with my children. With that said, VENUS IN FUR was amazing. I didn’t see the twist at the end coming. BAT BOY THE MUSICAL was one of my favorite musicals of the year, but wow! Then there was LYSISTRATA that had me laughing so hard, I was tearing up. And SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS tore out my heart. When all they were advertising was a big tree, I was nervous. I was not ready to watch the play, but I’m so glad I did.

CABARET at Studio Theatre also shook me up as well. I have never seen CABARET, so when the Nazis started playing a major role, I was shocked! Directed by the wonderful Sheridan Posey, this masterpiece was so well done, it is understandable why it was popular during the BWW awards.

Photo Credit: Photographer Erica Gregory

Best Variety Award:

Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway brings the best variety of shows to Arkansas. Not only do they have wonderful touring plays and musicals, but they also have educational shows, music performances, guest speakers, and a handful of miscillanious shows, plus they are the home for Conway Symphony Orchestra. This year, I enjoyed getting to see STEVE BURNS of Blue's Clues fame speak about his life and watching PURPLE PIANO-a Prince tribute show was equally entertaining. Amanda Horton is the Queen when it comes to bringing fabulous entertainment to Central Arkansas, and I appreciate all she and her crew do for us.

Best Comedy Troupe:

If you haven’t been to The Joint Theatre in North Little Rock to see The Main Thing Comedy Trio, you are missing out. The talent of Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler is unrivaled. With just those three people, they perform 15 or more characters during their FERTLE FAMILY saga, and each character has a different speech pattern, a different look, a different back story and are all hilarious. Then, there is their musicianship. They can really rock it out. And to top it all off, they are so super nice. They greet you at the door and bring you into their family. I love them. I don’t want to miss a show.

The Hospitality Award:

The Argenta Community Theatre knows how to treat their guests. When you purchase a VIP ticket, you get seated in the balcony with free drinks and finger foods. Alyson Courtney and her crew know how to make you feel like you are the only person there even when surrounded by hundreds of other adoring theatre goers. I especially have a love for Facilities Manager Bob Blevins, who gives me a big hug and makes sure I’m having a good time.

Educational Award (not in a school setting):

While I’m talking about The Argenta, this theatre has made an aggressive push to offer classes for the young and older budding actors, and their roster of teachers are impressive. Led by Education Director Bridget Davis (my favorite!), they offer classes like “Acting and Creative Movement,” “Musical Theatre Workshop & Audition Prep,” “TV/Film Acting with Quinn Gasaway (he cracks me up)” and many more. I’d sign up for all of them if I could.

The “Just as Good” Award:

Now that I say this out loud, it doesn’t sound like a great award, but hear me out. In April LEGALLY BLONDE came to Robinson Center. Of course, it was great. It was a touring show with a lot of professional actors. The next week, I went to see LEGALLY BLONDE at Hot Springs High School. I thought this was not going to be a fair comparison, but let’s see what they have done. Well, the touring show had more money with cool effects, BUT some of the high school troupe’s actors did just as well as their professional mirrors. They entertained me just as much, if not more, than the touring company. Director Katie Potts is doing an outstanding job with her students and should be very proud of what she is accomplishing with her thespian troupe.

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

The “Actresses That Commit” Award:

Ok, I’m going to leave a lot of people out and for that, I apologize. However, there are three women that have stuck in my mind this year when it came to the details they emitted through their facial and body expressions.

Directed by Kenneth Gaddie, SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS was so powerful, and KV Knox as Aunt Mama had me convinced. Here is what I said in the review: "Knox blew me away as Aunt Mama. Realistically, I know she is not a 90-year-old sage who is biding her time until she is set free from the plantation, but the believability factor in her performance has me convinced otherwise."

The Studio Theatre had two different casts for NEXT TO NORMAL, but the one I saw was with Janette Robinson as the mom. I love sitting in the front row so I can hear and see the details, and Janette gave a-l-l the details! Her singing, of course, was spectacular, but it was her facial expressions, her twitching, and the wringing of the hands that had me fully invested in her actual sanity. She dove deep into that character, and I was ready to hug her and make sure she was ok.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Another fascinating actress to watch is Finley Daniel. Her details as Babe in CRIMES OF THE HEART at The Argenta Community Theatre were so breathtaking that I couldn’t take my eyes off her. Even when she wasn’t speaking or moving, you could tell what she was thinking by the look on her face. She pulled me into her world, and it was amazing.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Best Audience Interaction:

The Actors Theatre of Little Rock has recently acquired the basement at Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock as their theatre space, and they use the whole room for performance area. So, when I went to see SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET there, they had us sitting in the middle of the show. Forget personal space. They were right there all around you...and underneath...and sitting next to you....all of it. This was such a fun experience.

The Red Curtain Theatre in Conway has recently renovated their space in Downtown Conway, and has turned it into a performance area. Here is where they performed ROCKY HORROR SHOW, which was a perfect intimate place for this show. We all had the best time!

Favorite Sets:

I know I probably don’t talk about the amazing sets that are created for these shows, and I apologize for that. It takes a lot of planning and manpower to get some of these monstrosities together and you all deserve your own applause for your creations.

With that said, there are a few that have stuck with me.

The set for ONE NINTH at The Argenta Community Theatre looked just like Little Rock Central High School.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

The Rotating Stage for AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The University of Central Arkansas’ new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts was super cool.

Photo Credit: Madison Ogle

The Barber Chair and Slide for SWEENEY TODD at Wildwood for the Arts got its own applause.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The Library set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at TheatreSquared was beautiful with such detail.

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt Photography

The Bravery Award:

What is scarier than carrying a show all by yourself? This year I saw two one-person shows. I followed Dakota Mansfield all the way to Eureka Springs to see his production of FULLY COMMITTED with Lakefront Arts at Main Stage Creative Community Center, and for the second year in a row, I saw Georgeann Burbank in WHO'S HOLIDAY at The Studio Theatre. Both performers were skillful in their execution of their shows and impressed the bejeezus out of me. They had no one but themselves and their teeny tiny crew to make sure the performances were perfect. Bravo!

Photo Credit: Tavi Ellis/Tavi Photography

Favorite Touring Show:

This year, it was all about girl power. Almost every show that cruised through Arkansas had strong female leads. So, this is tough. Three of my favorite music divas were represented: Tina, Cher, and Gloria Estefan....not to leave out CHICAGO, LEGALLY BLONDE and SIX. So, this is a difficult decision. I loved all of them for different reasons. Hhhhmmmm.....I may have to let you choose.

Parris Lewis performing _The Best_ as 'Tina Turner' in the North American touring production of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2023.

Favorite Costumes:

This is another topic I don’t speak much on. It’s not that I don’t love them, it’s just that my education didn’t include textile art, and beyond me saying ‘they were pretty,’ I don’t really know what to comment. However, here is a short list of the ‘those were pretty’ costumes.

The tutus in the NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR with Ballet Arkansas were pretty.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

SWEENEY TODD costumes at Wildwood Park for the Arts were great. I especially loved Mrs. Lovett’s (Kira Keating) wig.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The groovy costumes for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse were fun.

Photo Credit: Warren Mccullough

I loved the midevil costumes in MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Wildwood Park for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The most fabulous of all the costumes, though, goes to the man-eating plant Audrey II in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arkansas Repertory Theatre, worn by the fierce David LaMarr. The whole presentation of that character was stunning!

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

*BONUS*

Though this is a touring show, the Bob Mackie costumes in THE CHER SHOW at Walton Arts Center (and coming to Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on January 21) were overwhelmingly the coolest parade of sequins that I've ever seen.

Morgan Scott as Star in THE CHER SHOW.

Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography.

Best Choreography:

Everywhere I went--even to Arkadelphia--it seemed like I was stalking Moriah Patterson. Her dance numbers were everywhere! Before each show, I search the Playbill for her name just to see if this is one of hers. As an added treat, she had her directorial debut at Murry's with JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. In fact, that show had all female leadership, and it was beautiful. She also did CABARET (Studio), MARY POPPINS (OBU), MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT (Wildwood) and so many others! So what's next for Moriah? I can't wait to find out!

Photo Credit: Photographer Erica Gregory

I also enjoy The Fothergills at Ballet Arkansas. I am not anywhere close to being a ballerina, yet they allow me into their world and embrace my questions. Michael Fothergill gets really animated when discussing his process for creating a show, which I love, because it's great talking to people who are so passionate about what they do.

Best Suspenseful Show:

I HAUNT YOU at the Melonlight Ballroom in Eureka Springs had me jumping every time the lights went out. Raymond and Emily Ulibarri, husband and wife dancing duo, are a talented pair that create their own stories to tell through dance and drama. Both beautiful people, their talent and charisma grab you the moment you enter the theatre.

Best Boy Band:

FOREVER PLAID at Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs had the cutest singers with great harmony. I love going to the Pocket. In fact, I have a great time every time I go to any of the theatres in Hot Springs. I’d move there if I could, if I’m being honest. The Pocket threw a fabulous season reveal party with great food, great entertainment, and even better company at my table. We laughed, gossiped and had the best time.

Photo Credit: Zeke Eziekel of Artfully Bound Photography

Best Slimy Guy Award: It’s a tie between Jay Clark and Jamie Stewart. I love both of these guys, but they did slimy so well, it stuck with me all year.

Jay Clark was comedically slimy in two productions this year: THE PRODUCERS at The Argenta Community Theatre and then again during the 24-HOUR PLAYS at Arkansas Repertory Theatre. Jay Clark cracks me up, and I love every show he does.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Jamie Stewart was slimy in an OMG kind of way during SWEENEY TODD with Actors Theatre of Little Rock. He is such a fabulous singer, but when you add that to his dramatic acting skills in this particularly disturbing musical, he really won the “ick” response from me.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Young Performers on my Radar:

I am actually invested in a lot of you, but due to length, here is a short, short list.

Piper Wallace- This year, I loved her in VIOLET at TheatreSquared, and for those of you that don’t know, she has a pretty substantial role in the Disney Plus movie World’s Best. Piper also does a lot with Arkansas PBS and Blueberry’s Clubhouse. She’s a star!

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt

Luke Ferguson- He had a lot of leads this year. He was in JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (Studio), BAT BOY (Weekend), GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT (Royal), and others. He’s been busy but doing great!

Photo Credit: Daniel Tull Photography

Evanee Dra’a Dokes- Her work in both ONE NINTH (Argenta) and as Elsa in DISNEY'S FROZEN (North Little Rock High School) has really piqued our interest.

Photo Credit: Brandon Eells

Tylen Loring- His depth as an actor makes me proud, and I’m not even his mama. I loved him in NEXT TO NORMAL (Studio) as the hallucination that was driving everyone nuts, his work in BLACK NATIVITY (Actors Theatre of Little Rock), again, had me wanting to protect him from his bullies, and all of his other roles this year that kept me pleasantly surprised to see his darling face.

Annslee Clay- Her versatility is amazing. She commits to her roles and brings so much energy to everyone she plays. This year I enjoyed Annslee’s performance in GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT (Royal), RENT (Argenta) and in MARY POPPINS (Ouachita Baptist University). I can’t wait to see what else she brings to the stage.

Photo Credit: Dr. Wesley Kluck-Ouachita Baptist University

Tyler Mann- He has been in quite a few shows this year, but my favorite is as Wonka in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Studio). Tyler was absolutely perfect for this role.

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

Lucy Shrahin-This girl has a thousand voices that can be commanded at anytime. She has entertained me from a very young age, and I can't wait to see where she goes after high school. This year, I loved seeing her in Conway HIgh School's THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION and other shows throughout the year.

Ethan Patrick Patterson- I love the youthfulness that shines through his eyes and how convincing he is at whatever he does. He was brilliant in SWEENEY TODD as Tobias Ragg and as Joseph in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT.

Photo Credit: Warren Mccullough

Thank you for entertaining me and my fellow audience members during 2023. I can’t wait to see what you create in 2024!

Here is a comprehensive list of articles for 2023:

January

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Royal Theatre Conjures The Essence of the Post-9/11 World

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater

Arkansas' Theatrical Flagship brings TOOTSIE to Robinson Center

PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse

Interview: Aaron Choi of DISNEY'S ALADDIN THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

PROKOFIEV'S ROMEO & JULIET at Robinson Center

ALMOST, MAINE at The Lyric Theatre

Feature: Meet the Student Directors of XANADU JR at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department

February

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

ON YOUR FEET! At Reynolds Performance Hall

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE at The Pocket Community Theatre

DRINKING HABITS at Batesville Community Theatre

TITANIC THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

Interview: Austin Brown Talks HOME FREE at TempleLive Fort Smith & Robinson Center

LUCY LOVES DESI: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE SITCOM at Reynolds Performance Hall

KIM'S CONVENIENCE at TheatreSquared

NEXT TO NORMAL At The Studio Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY at UA-Pulaski Tech: The Center For Humanities And Arts

THE PRODUCERS at Argenta Community Theatre

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS at Historic Owen Theatre

March

HOME FREE: ROAD SWEET ROAD at Robinson Center

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Wildwood Park For The Arts

ANNIE JR. at The Royal Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY At TheatreSquared

Interview: Louise Barry & Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at Reynolds Performance Hall

THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater

Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Culture And Future Plans

TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward

April

WHAT HAPPENED TO STEVE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE BURNS at Reynolds Performance Hall

DISNEY'S LITTLE MERMAID JR at Red Curtain Theatre

CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S AS YOU LIKE IT at Henderson State University-Arkansas Hall

THE COLOR PURPLE at The Studio Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At The Pocket Community Theatre

Interview: Erin Eppinette, Miriam Bennett, Issac Linnett, Braden Craig, And Susannah Linnett of SINGIN IN THE RAIN at Silvermoon Children's Theatre

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Argenta Community Theatre

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

IS HE DEAD At Arkansas State University Beebe

HELLO, DOLLY! At The Royal Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Hot Springs School District Joyce L. Littleton Craft Auditorium

BAT BOY THE MUSICAL at The Weekend Theater

May

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN: HOMECOMING at Red Curtain Theatre

ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

PIPPIN at Texarkana Repertory Company

THE BOOK CLUB at Morrilton High School

BETH HENLEY'S CRIMES OF THE HEART At Argenta Community Theatre

INTERVIEW: Michael Hegarty of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center

ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern Theatre

MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center

GIN GAME at Vapors Live

BYE BYE BIRDIE at Batesville Community Theatre

Feature: VILLAINS OF BROADWAY at Red Curtain Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG BALLET at Reynolds Performance Hall

Interview: Dan Matisa of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at UCA in Conway

INTERVIEW: Arkansas Emcee, Blake Woodson, or Lunchbox, or Santa Blake or Arkansas Hangover Alan or whatever you want to call him

Interview: Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Miranda) And Jordan Williams (Ferdinand) of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S THE TEMPEST with The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Feature: Barth Grayson Farms Brings Back KNOBSTOCK and Plans for The Future

June

GRANDPA HASN'T MOVED IN DAYS at The Joint Theater

THE GLASS MENAGERIE at The Pocket Community Theatre

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET at Twin Lakes Playhouse

Interview: Leah Paige Smith Talks SHAKESPEARE CABARET At Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

VIOLET at TheatreSquared

CLYDE'S at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] At Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Royal Theatre

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S THE TEMPEST at Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

BRIGHT STAR at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Center Stage Productions

Feature: ARTBEAT ENTERTAINMENT'S LAST BAND STANDING at Central Cabaret & Nightclub

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre

LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY at The Forum

July

FEATURE: 2COUNTRY4NASHVILLE at JJ's Grill Fort Smith

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

THE BIG VOICES PROJECT at The Studio Theatre

Interview: Jeff Allen of THE POINT 94.1 talks about the STURGIS RALLY and Life as a DJ

CHILDREN OF EDEN at The Weekend Theater

CABARET at The Studio Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS with The Lantern Theatre & Maumelle Players at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Maumelle

Feature: Arkansas Writer Visits Santa Fe Playhouse to See A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

RENT at Argenta Community Theatre

24-HOUR PLAYS: LITTLE ROCK at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

August

FOREVER PLAID at The Pocket Community Theatre

SKELETON CREW at PTC-CHARTS Black Box

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Theater

MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre

SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater

September

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at The Royal Theatre

Interview: Wyatt Clem & Shawn Abhari of THE IVY

Interview: Marilyn Klaus of BALLETS WITH A TWIST: COCKTAIL HOUR at PTC-CHARTS

INTO THE WOODS at Rialto Community Theatre

BALLETS WITH A TWIST: COCKTAIL HOUR at UA-Pulaski Tech: The Center For Humanities And Arts

SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Actors Theatre of Little Rock

October

FULLY COMMITTED at Main Stage Creative Community Center

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S EPIC ADVENTURE at UA-Pulaski Tech: The Center For Humanities And Arts

ADDAMS FAMILY THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

ONE NINTH at Argenta Community Theatre

THE BIG DAY at The Lantern Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK at The Weekend Theater

Interview: Wyatt Hamilton, Evanee Dra'a Dokes, Lily Hirscheider, Zynlee Anderson, Raegan Lipsey of DISNEY'S FROZEN at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

SIX: BOLEYN TOUR at Robinson Center

Interview: Ben Grimes, Ben Barham, Ruth Shepherd of THE BREACH at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Wildwood Park For The Arts

I HAUNT YOU at Melonlight Ballroom

THE BAND'S VISIT at TheatreSquared

November

KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High School

UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University Beebe

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY At The Studio Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

THE BREACH: STORIES OF SERVICE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

DISNEY'S FROZEN at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center

ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Red Curtain Theatre

THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES at Grant County Community Theater

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

THE CHER SHOW at Walton Arts Center

A FERTLE HOLIDAY at The Joint Theater

December

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) at The Weekend Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At The Studio Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre

Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center

EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Wildwood Park For The Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Argenta Community Theatre

TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center brings the essence of the Queen of Rock to NWA

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at TheatreSquared Puts a Creative Spin to The Storytelling

RYAN AND SHARPE'S CHRISTMAS THINGY at TCs Midtown Grill

WHO'S HOLIDAY is a Central Arkansas Tradition at The Studio Theatre

Blake Woodson

Feature: MICHELLE MARTINDILL, Finalist at Face Of Horror

FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack

ASHLEY MCBRYDE: THE DEVIL I KNOW TOUR at Robinson Center

Interview: Corey Deitz of COREY & PATRICK IN THE MORNING At 100.3 The Edge Announces Retirement

Interview: Radio Royalty Sharpe Dunaway talks about ROCKSTARS and brushes with Greatness

Feature: Music Festivals Return To Arkansas This September!

Feature: ROCKLAHOMA 2023 Invades Pryor This Labor Day Weekend

Taijee Bunch

DISNEY'S NEWSIES at South Arkansas Arts Center

Keely Todd

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Wildwood Park For The Arts