Review: UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University Beebe

It’s great when a higher institution can educate the audience, and that is what happened for me when I went to Arkansas State University Beebe’s Theatre Department production of THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown. Though I am familiar with the story of the Titanic, I have never seen this musical and was intrigued to see what this group of scholars have done. With Book by Henry Richard Morris, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson, and Directed by Ryan Gibbons, these actors told the story of Mrs. Brown from her humble beginnings with her brothers and pa to her time with royalty and beyond.

Molly Tobin Brown (Annabelle Ferren) was born in Hannibal, Missouri and moved to Leadville, Colorado where she fell in love with John “JJ” Brown (Tristyn Armstrong), even though he was poor. Once married, JJ disappeared for a week and got lucky striking it rich mining precious ore. Molly was so overwhelmed with all of the money, she didn’t know what to do with it, so she hid it in the stove, where it got accidentally burnt up. JJ then went back and made even more money. Now that she was rich, she decided to move to Denver to be amongst the “Bea-u-tiful People of Denver” where she is shunned by Mrs. McGlone (Eryn Wiles) and the rest of upper society for being from new money and not having class. Eventually she decides that she needs to go hang out in Europe, where the royalty there welcome her and make her one of their own, so much so that Prince DeLong (Phoenix Turpin) falls in love with Molly. After she decides it’s time to head back home, she boards the Titanic, which sinks, but she ends up in a lifeboat and survives. Once she’s back in Colorado, she and her husband patch up their relationship and they live happily ever after.

Now, Molly's actual story doesn’t necessarily completely follow the musical, but it hits some of the high points. There is much more to her remarkable story. “She was indomitable human being,” Director Gibbons told the audience before the show. “She was really truly larger than life.”

In the last few years, Director Ryan Gibbons has grown this theatre department from a handful of theatre majors to 55 theatre majors for this fall term. “This is a large musical......which is another reason that I chose this musical,” Gibbons said. “I need bigger shows that allow me to bring more young people on stage to give them experience. And because I'm somewhat not right in the head, I triple casted the lead. Had you have come last night, you would have seen one Molly, tonight you’ll see another Molly, and on Sunday afternoon you’ll see a third Molly, because I believe in giving the opportunity for students to have the chance to stretch and grow and in order to do so, they need opportunities to do that.” Besides the leads, other parts were also multicast, which I think is a great practice for educational theatres to do.

This cast looked like they were having a lot of fun. I especially enjoyed Ferren’s Molly and Armstrong’s JJ. Ferren had a lot of spunk and had the essence of what I would believe that the real Molly Brown would have had. Armstrong was sympathizing as the doting husband who wanted to make his wife happy without losing himself in the process. They had sweet moments that could really melt your heart.

There were some good moments for the ensemble. I especially enjoyed “Belly Up to the Bar, Boys,” and “Happy Birthday, Mrs. JJ Brown.” With music led by my favorite import Musical Director Frank Pitts, the group led us from scene to scene with ease. The musical blended smoothly, and the cast portrayed their parts well, whether it be a country bumpkin or a posh socialite.

Coming up in the spring, ASU Beebe Theatre Department will present Alice in Wonderland. For more information on how your student can join this rapidly growing theatre troupe, contact Director Gibbons at Rcgibbons@asub.edu.

Cast for UNSINKABLE Molly Brown:

Ainsley Epps, Akira Hyer, Allie Lyons, Angelino Juario, Annabelle Ferren, Ashley Clark, Asia Simmons, Aspen Moser, Austin Hopper, Bailey DeVore, Brandie Robbins, Bradlee Burroughs, Brier Edwards, Coralyn Taylor, David Pratt, Dawn Cotton, Dezirae Loftis, Edward Holtz, Emma Bertram, Erin Schuyler, Eryn Wiles, Hannah Wisman, Jackson Price, Jaye Bottoms, JD Kirby, Jude Bilbee, Julianna Moser, Kaylee Collins, Kiera Toles, Maria Lopez, Mark Ledbetter, Olivia Phelps, Payton Fry, Phoenix Turpin, Polly Quinn Bowles, Storm Rogers, Savannah Miller, Savannah Newberry, Shawn Metz, Taylor Daniel, Tianna Bonner, Tristyn Armstrong, Turner Ward, and Zak Wonder.

Tech Roles: Technical Director-Hope Hargrove; Musical Director-Frank Pitts; Assistant Director-Dawn Cotton; Photographer-Estella Cordero; Props-Carter Kirby (Head), Danny Rogers, Luun Davis; Set Builders-Mark Ledbetter, David Pratt, Edward Holtz, Hannah Dyson, Payton Fry, Austin Anderson; Backstage Head-Gabrielle O’Connell; Makeup-Gabrielle O’Connell (Head), Savannah Miller, Bailey DeVore; Run Crew-Asiah Gentry, Jordan Kennedy; Set Dressing/Scenic Painting-Austin Anderson (Head), Madelyn Grace, Luun Davis, Allie Lyons; Costumes-Hope Hargrove, Erin Schuyler, Gabrielle O’Connell, Brandi Robbins, Angelino Juario, Bailey DeVore; Lights-Emma Cariker; Assistant Stage Manager-Madelyn Grace, Danny Rogers; Sound-Sam Gilley; Spotlight Operator-Tiana Bunn, Austin Anderson; Front of House-Miranda Thomson, Akira Hyer.