Review: WONDERLAND: ALICE'S EPIC ADVENTURE at UA-Pulaski Tech: The Center For Humanities And Arts

To open up their first main stage performance of their 45th year, Ballet Arkansas performed my favorite version of Alice in Wonderland thus far with their inventive masterpiece WONDERLAND: ALICE’S EPIC ADVENTURE at the UA-PTC CHARTS, 3000 West Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock, Oct. 12-15. With original choreography by Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill, this ballet added elements of AI, beautiful backdrops, and the costumes were so creative. This multimedia event was entertaining for the whole family.

This ballet follows the basic Lewis Carroll storyline. Alice (Meredith Loy) is at a party with her sister Lorina (Murray McCormack), Lorina’s Suitor (Aldrin Vendt) and Lorina’s Friends (Sage Felges and Kerridwyn Schanck). All of a sudden, The White Rabbit (Matthew Larson-Arziari) comes running in with his watch, and Alice ditches her sister and follows the rabbit into Wonderland. While there she meets the Caterpillar (Leah Norwine), some beautiful butterflies, and Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum (Keith Newman & Andrew Przybylowicz). After she has a greeting with The Cheshire Cat (Lauren Yordanich), she has a tea party with The White Rabbit, the Dormouse (Berkeley Brown) and The Mad Hatter (David Cummings).

In Act II, Tiger Lily and Gardener (Deanna Stanton & Andrew Przybylowicz) and the rest of the lilles and flowers do a big group number before the Queen of Hearts (Celeste-Lopez Keranen) and Knave of Hearts (Andrew Parson) make an appearance. Then there are the super cute Hedgehogs, the scary Executioner (Aldrin Vendt) and the Cards led by their two leaders (Layla Terrell and Kerridwyn Schanck) in my favorite tutus of the performance.

They told me that if I loved Dracula during the last season, I was really going to love this one, and they were absolutely right! This was so much fun! The dancers had a lot more lifts and acrobatic type movements. Even the partnering was taken up a notch. They were so animated and a delight to watch.

Not only was Loy a beautiful dancer, but she did a wonderful job leading the audience through the tale of Alice’s adventure. She interacted with all of the characters with grace and told the story so well that it didn’t matter if you were a ballet aficionado or not.

Newman and Przybylowicz as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum were scene stealers. They cracked me up; Cummings as The Mad Hatter was very comical with his facial expressions; and Larson-Arziari as the White Rabbit expressed the urgency in his movements.

For this show, my starry-heart eyes go to Ballerina Celeste-Lopez Keranen who played the Queen of Hearts. I love a great villain, and she did not disappointment. She was sassy, she was passionate, and she did it all with a twinkle in her eyes.

I love how Ballet Arkansas incorporates their students and community. Berkeley Brown as the Dormouse and all of the Hedgehogs and playing cards were as cute as could be and really added to the story. This was such a magical experience for the budding ballerinas, and it made me smile that they were able to contribute to the ballet.

WONDERLAND: ALICE’S EPIC ADVENTURE was created in partnership with Cranford Co. They entertained nearly 2,000 patrons and k-12 students. The evening performances featured complimentary libations courtesy of Colonial Wines & Spirits. Sadly, I was not able to partake in the merriment, but you can’t go wrong with drinks from this group. They are amazing! On Saturday, Oct 14, Ballet Arkansas hosted “Down the Rabbit Hole Tea” that included delicious treats from Lulus Kitchen + Catering and Jess Add Sprinkles. Ballet Arkansas knows how to throw a party!

Up next is the 45th Anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular at Robinson Center December 8-10. According to their website:

“The Nutcracker Spectacular is the largest and longest running holiday production in Arkansas. Set to Tchaikovsky's paramount score, the production features live music by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and a cast and crew of nearly 400. This year’s performances will feature partial updates to choreography, sets, and costumes as part of the organization's Year 1 investment in the Nutcracker Project. Don't forget to explore Ballet Arkansas’s official Nutcracker Boutique, filled with plentiful holiday-themed merchandise in the lower lobby - open 1 hour prior to each performance. Meet Santa, The Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and other enchanting characters from the show at themed photo booths. Plus, don't miss the heartwarming tradition of a live reading of "The Night Before Christmas" during intermission.”

