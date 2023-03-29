Interview: Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Culture And Future Plans

As a writer for Broadway World, I love watching all types of shows-musicals, plays, concerts, standup comedy...whatever. In fact, I have seen so many shows, sometimes I see different variations of the same show over and over. So, when unique shows come through the state, I want to be there. This was the case for Celtic Angels Ireland. Due to scheduling conflicts, I was afraid I was going to miss it, but things worked out to where not only did I get to see the show, but I was also able to interview a couple of the Angels.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Olivia Bradley embodies her title as a Celtic Angel. According to her website oliviabradleymusic.com, Olivia is a national champion Irish Gaelic singer, winning gold medals in both Irish and English singing. She is beautiful and kind. Her smile blesses your soul, and she has a celestial voice just like.....well.... an Angel. And, not only is her vocals pro level, she is also a bodhran (Irish drum) player, and open champion level Irish dancer.

Broadway World was elated to hear her journey into the Irish world.

BWW: What sparked your interest to focus your skills on the Irish culture?

Olivia: I have Irish both on my mom and my dad's side and my best friend's great grandparents are from Ireland. We've been friends for 20 years, so my family would get together with them and do Saint Patrick's Day activities, because her family is very Irish. Then we started watching Riverdance and decided to start Irish dancing together.

BWW: Are there a lot of educational opportunities for Irish dancing?

Olivia: I'm from Atlanta, and there are a lot of schools in the Atlanta area. Singing and musical theater is my first love, but then I also started taking Irish Gaelic singing lessons.

In 2015, Olivia competed at the All-Ireland competition in Sligo, Ireland.

Olivia: It's called the Fleadh- that's the Irish word for festival, hundreds of thousands of people come to Ireland for it. I was the only American in my competition with 13 other girls. They were all Irish, and they spoke Irish the whole time. So, I was kind of like 'oh,' but I knew what to do, because you must pick two categories of songs. I think I had two slow and two fast, because in some competitions you do four. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. When they asked me, I knew the Irish words were slow and fast, so they asked me the words, and I said the name of my song.

BWW: Sounds like it was a challenge to communicate in Ireland.

Olivia: My teacher told me how to say 'I speak English.'

BWW: That's a useful phrase.

Olivia: I would love go to Ireland and be immersed in the language and learn to actually speak it, because when I started learning to sing in Irish, I think I was 17, and every single time I would go to my rehearsal with my teacher, who is from Meath, I was always so excited and so passionate about it. I just loved it.

BWW: That's great that you have so much exposure to the Irish lifestyle.

Olivia: Yes, the Irish community in Atlanta that I'm a part of is wonderful. One of the original Celtic Women - Lisa Kelly - she actually lives there in Peachtree City, which is cool. She has a voice school there, and I took lessons from her when I was a teenager.

Olivia is a graduate of Clayton State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. According to her website oliviabradleymusic.com, she has performed with professionals such as Sarah Brightman, Louise Barry, Peter Sheridan, Emmet Cahill, John Doyle, Dave Curley, and Cormac de Barra, as well as with John Maschinot as a member of the Celtic Company and Ah Surely. Not only is she part of the Celtic Angels franchise, but she has also played the lead in a number of musical theater and opera performances and is a regular performer at IrishFest Atlanta and other events such as Atlanta's Celtic Christmas. In addition to performing, Olivia also serves as an instructor in Irish and English songs with the Phoenix School of Irish Arts.

BWW: You have a very impressive resume. Are shows like Celtic Angels what you've always wanted to do?

Olivia: Yes, yes it is. Well, yes to this kind of shows, specifically just because I love Irish music, but also musical theater. I really like performing on stage and being in tours and that type of thing.

BWW: When you are not a Celtic Angel, what do you do?

Olivia: I was a music major in college, so my voice professor is the assistant director and producer of an opera company in Atlanta. I was cast in an opera last summer, but they decided to reschedule it to this summer because they took a financial hit due to COVID. It's a touring opera, so that will be what I'm doing this summer. Then, I'll probably do some theater in Atlanta as well. The theater scene in Atlanta is really popular.

Here at Broadway World, we are excited to watch Olivia's star rise. For more information about Olivia Bradley, check out her website at oliviabradleymusic.com. Celtic Angels Christmas 2023 tour dates will be announced in May. To find out where you can catch their show, visit www.celticangels.com.