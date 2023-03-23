Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

This theatre troupe performed to sold-out crowds

Mar. 23, 2023  

Prominently situated in downtown Pine Bluff, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is a beacon for all things art in the region. In this facility, they offer art exhibitions, various educational classes, and year-round theatre, both for adults and the younger thespians. For my first trip to this fabulous facility, I was treated on Sundy, March 19, to the classic STEEL MAGNOLIAS in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 701 South Main Street, in Pine Bluff.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas Written by Robert Harling and directed by Lindsey Collins, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is based on Harling's sister who lived with Type 1 Diabetes. Set on Saturdays in a hair salon owned by Truvy (Portia Jones) in Northwest Louisiana, the regulars gather to get their hair fixed for whatever occasions they have going on for that weekend. The opening scene is based around Shelby (K Brejai), the diabetic, who is getting ready for her wedding. M'Lynn (Tracy Sutherland) is her mother who wants what is best for her daughter; Annelle (Kayla Earnest) is the new-in-town beautician; Clairee (Pam Holcomb) is the wife of the deceased mayor; and Ouiser (M. Debra Hester) is the town grump. As the play progresses, the women deal with the news of Shelby's pregnancy, surgery, and ultimate death. These and other events prove that these women are there for each other and can withstand whatever life brings them.

These women had great chemistry, and the audience on Sunday afternoon felt it, as evident to all of the sold-out performances. They were sassy, reacted well off of each other, and let each other have their moments. Brejai was precious as Shelby. She was actually glowing as if she were a new bride and then a new mother. Her fragility was emitted as she had the diabetic seizure, so much so that it was almost too much to watch without tearing up and look around for an actual doctor. Sutherland was "strong as steel" as she helped her daughter through her problems. She was convincing as a mother who wanted her daughter to make good decisions, and equally heartbreaking when she had her breakdown after Shelby's death. Jones' Truvy was sympathetic and took care of her friends. Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas She played well off of Earnest, who had the most transformation to do in the play. Earnest was convincing as the painfully shy new girl who had a lot of mysterious history, but then she became more assertive as her character blossomed. Also, she expertly protrayed her character similarily to the movie version, which was a wonderful surprise. Holcomb, making her onstage debut, was delightful as Clairee and brought the laughs when it was her turn. And of course, everyone thought Hester was a hoot as Ouiser. She commanded the stage and tossed around the sarcastic one-liners with ease.

Though the cast was enjoyable to watch, a production cannot run smoothly without help from the technical crew. Assisting Director Collins was: Keiren Minter-Stage Manager and Sound; Arin Bell-Lighting Operator; Pam Holcomb-Costume Coordinator; Raymond Wallace-Stage Crew, and everyone helped with Set Construction and Set Painting.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

In April, CHARLOTTE'S WEB will be over on the Main Stage, and then they head back to the Black Box for THE LAST FIVE YEARS in June. For a complete list of what the Arts Center has to offer, visit their website at https://www.asc701.org. This place is amazing!



Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center Photo
Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center
When a scantily clad beauty took the stage at Robinson Center in Little Rock Friday, March 17, and said 'Welcome, ladies and gentlemen - you are about to witness a story of murder, greed, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery: all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts,' we knew CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - America's longest running musical in Broadway History - was going to be something special. For two days, the APEX Touring Company Fosse'd their way into Central Arkansas' heart and gave us a 'Razzle Dazzle' experience that will keep us singing for a long time.
The Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This April Photo
The Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This April
The Royal Players presents the record-setting Broadway hit, Hello, Dolly! Based on the Thornton Wilder play, The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors MICHAEL STEWART and JERRY HERMAN. 
Review: THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater Photo
Review: THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater
What did our critic think of THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater? Nestled in the Argenta District is, quite possibly, the best little comedy club ever. Exaggeration? I don't think so. The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock, is now my newest favorite place to go. Yes, I've only gone once (and shame on all my friends who didn't tell me about this gem), and I will return. For my inaugural visit Saturday, March 18, I saw the hilarious ONE-EYED STRANGER with The Main Thing Comedy Trio, starring Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler. I did not stop laughing from the time they hit the stage until time to take their bows, and I am 'serious as a little baby owl!' Don't miss this show!
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Offer Summer Theatre Camp Photo
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Offer Summer Theatre Camp
The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at the University of Central Arkansas is offering a four-week summer theatre camp for grades 2-12.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, The... (read more about this author)


Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Robinson CenterReview: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center
March 22, 2023

When a scantily clad beauty took the stage at Robinson Center in Little Rock Friday, March 17, and said 'Welcome, ladies and gentlemen - you are about to witness a story of murder, greed, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery: all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts,' we knew CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - America's longest running musical in Broadway History - was going to be something special. For two days, the APEX Touring Company Fosse'd their way into Central Arkansas' heart and gave us a 'Razzle Dazzle' experience that will keep us singing for a long time.
Review: THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint TheaterReview: THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater
March 21, 2023

What did our critic think of THE ONE-EYED STRANGER at The Joint Theater? Nestled in the Argenta District is, quite possibly, the best little comedy club ever. Exaggeration? I don't think so. The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St #102, in North Little Rock, is now my newest favorite place to go. Yes, I've only gone once (and shame on all my friends who didn't tell me about this gem), and I will return. For my inaugural visit Saturday, March 18, I saw the hilarious ONE-EYED STRANGER with The Main Thing Comedy Trio, starring Steve Farrell, Vicki Farrell, and Brett Ihler. I did not stop laughing from the time they hit the stage until time to take their bows, and I am 'serious as a little baby owl!' Don't miss this show!
Interview: Louise Barry & Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at Reynolds Performance HallInterview: Louise Barry & Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at Reynolds Performance Hall
March 17, 2023

Just in time for the St. Patrick's Day celebration, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St, in Conway, brought in the fabulous CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Tuesday, March 14, for a one-night only performance. They brought grace, culture, and fantastic music to our town, and I was thrilled when I found out that I was able to see the show. Then, before the show, the 'Luck of the Irish' was with me when I was blessed to interview two of the Angels of the troupe - Louise Barry, Writer and Director of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND and Celtic Angel Olivia Bradley.
Review: SANCTUARY CITY At TheatreSquaredReview: SANCTUARY CITY At TheatreSquared
March 15, 2023

What did our critic think of SANCTUARY CITY at TheatreSquared?
Review: ANNIE JR. at The Royal TheatreReview: ANNIE JR. at The Royal Theatre
March 12, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNIE JR. at The Royal Theatre?
share