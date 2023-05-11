Review: PIPPIN at Texarkana Repertory Company

TexRep Teach the importance of Simple Joys for one more weekend

By:
Getting us into a groovy mood with their Fossi-like choreography, The Texarkana Repertory Company, 2500 N Robison Rd, in Texarkana, presents PIPPIN for one last weekend Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14. With Book by Roger O. Hirson and Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, this troupe of performers will help you find your Corner of the Sky, while they Spread a Little Sunshine in this 1972 musical.

The show opens with a theatre troupe, led by the Leading Player (Austin Alford), wanting the audience to join them in a tale of intrigue, magic and promises of a grand finale that we will never forget. Enter Pippin (Gabe Lohse), who has just graduated from school and is in search for that one extraordinary life event that will solidify his yearning for greatness. He begins his journey going back home to greet his father King Charlemagne, leader of the Holy Roman Empire, and decides to join them into battle, fighting alongside his brother Lewis (Culen McElhannon). Pippin's stepmother Fastrada (London Edwards) ultimately wants her son Lewis to be one step closer to being King and connivingly convinces Pippen to visit his father while he is praying, so he can kill him-which he does. Then Pippin learns that being king is not easy and wishes for his knife back (so his father can live).

After failing at being king, Pippin visits his grandmother Berthe (Ruth Ellen Whitt) for words of wisdom, who tells him it's time to start living. He then discovers girls, has an orgy, and is still not fulfilled. Then he runs into the widow Catherine (Amanda Talbot) who is successful in trapping Pippin on her farm and getting him to bond with her son Theo (Logan Allen).

Does Pippin ever find that one extraordinary thing that gives his life meaning? Go see the play. You have three more chances.

Directed by Michael Cooper, this show has a lot going on, and the cast is fabulous at telling the story. Alford as Leading Player is intense! He has so much passion while he is guiding Pippin along. With the help of the rest of the tribe-Taylor Coleman, Abby Farren, Nikita Isham, Hero Medina, Corrine Patterson, Trevor Parker, Colin Perry, Noah Rathburn, Alyssa Rickett, Catherine Rickett, Christine Rickett, ELizabeth Robertson, and Ash Zwirn- Alford engages the audience while the cast builds the tension up to the grand finale.

Lohse does well as a lost soul looking for his moment to shine. Even though the character seems a little unappreciative of life, Lohse seems to make Pippin endearing with his desire for more.

Polson's Charlemagne had some arrogance to him that I thought was great; McElhannon embraced his dumb yet fit soldier; Edwards' Fastrada owned the stage every time she sashayed across, and I loved her song Spread a Little Sunshine; Whitt's song No Time at All was another one of my favorite songs; We were sympathetic to Talbot's Catherine, especially while she was being berated by Leading Player; and Allen's Theo held his own with the more seasoned performers.

Broadway World realizes it takes a small army to produce a show of this caliber. Members of the Creative Staff are: Director, Choreographer & Lighting Designer-Michael Cooper; Scenic Design-Christopher A Polson; Costume Design-Kaye Ellison; Properties Design-Catherin Rickett; Vocal Direction-Celia Richardson; and Sound Engineer-Shawn Jones.

Production Staff consists of: Technical Director-Chris Polson; Stage Manager-Salem Karr; Dance Captain-Colin perry; Lighting Engineer-Taylor Coleman; Sound Operator-James Rickett; Light Board Operators-Salem Karr & Michael Wells; Follow Spot Operator-Benjamin Rickett; Headshot Board-Alyssa Ricket & Christine Rickett; Program Layout-Susanna Morriss Linnett; Principal Scenic Construction-Taylor Coleman, Corrine Patterson, Noah Rathburn, Alyssa Rickett, Christine Rickett, James Rickett, Amanda Talbot, Timothy Wright, and Ash Zwirn; and Scenic Construction-Austin Alford, London Edwards, Kay Ellison, Abby Farren, Nikita Isham, Salem Karr, Gabe Lohse, Culen McElhannon, Hero Medina, Andrew Memunn, Trevor Parker, Reece Patterson, Colin Perry, Lynn Pierce, Catherine Rickett, Elizabeth Robertson, and Ruth Ellen Whitt.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website at https://www.texrep.org.

