Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

Students take the lead roles in producing this Greek classic

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

Broadway World believes in theatre education, so I love to go visit schools whenever I can to see what our younger thespians are learning. Thespian Troupe 3131 at Morrilton High School, 701 E Harding St, in Morrilton, took on the challenging EURYDICE December 8-10, and impressed us with their take on the classic tale. Written by Sarah Ruhl, this modern spin takes us to the Underworld and keeps us entranced with how the drama unfolds. 

Based on the story from Roman poets Virgil and Ovid, Eurydice (Alizabeth Marriott) is about a girl who falls in love with Orpheus (Mark Belmonte) and his beautiful music. They marry, but the Nasty Interesting Man/ Child (Lamar Anderson) is enchanted by Eurydice and has her die so she can come to the Underworld. While journeying through the Underworld, she doesn’t get dipped good enough in the sea that makes you forget, and she eventually remembers her father (Danajah Penn). Orpheus is so distraught that he searches out the Underworld to find Eurydice to bring her back to life. Nasty Interesting Man agrees and says Eurydice will follow him out, but he cannot look back to see if she is there or she is trapped forever. When Orpheus nears the exit of the Underworld, he doesn’t hear Eurydice’s footsteps and looks back, trapping her forever. When she goes back down, she can no longer remember her father.  

Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

Greek plays are definitely different than our newer productions, but the way these students blocked the storytelling was creative, and it kept my interest. They used light and dark a lot, which I was told by Director Heather Hooten that they did that to show that time had progressed. I also loved the use of the various Stones that were the equivalent to the traditional Greek Chorus. At first, they were uninterested in Eurydice’s actions, but then they became more adamant with their advice as the play progressed.

The four characters worked well together. Marriott did great as a moody, melancholy nymph. Belmonte exuded passion as a brilliant musician who lost the love of his life. Anderson was menacing as the Underworld boss, and Penn was patient and caring as Eurydice’s father. Together they told a riveting story that impressed the whole audience. 

The set was created to represent the Underworld. They even had one contraption that seemed like a portal that was similar to an elevator. Their makeup was in great detail for the Stones and super cool giving them depth and visual connection with their characters. As an added bonus, Orpheus’ song was an intoxicating original created and played by Composer Mark Belmonte and Aidan Allison, both Morrilton High School seniors.   

Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

Before the show, Director Hooten and Assistant Director Kiley Viveiros addressed the audience about the process of the play.   

“The way this show has come along since we started around August/September has been great,” Student Director Viveiros said. “There have been a few bumps in the road, but overall, I think it has come out pretty well. A lot of the actors have made some of their own choices as well and helped talk with costumes and create their own characters, especially the dead people. So, I think everyone that you see on stage and don't see on stage, they've all contributed to the making of this show, and they all deserve the credit for it.” 

Director Hooten added, “And I just want to say this is a very difficult show and the journey these kids have been on deserves applause first and foremost. So please keep that in mind that this is the kids wanting to push himself. They pick this show because they wanted that challenge so that, you know, in itself deserves applause.” 

Broadway World commends Director Hooten’s leadership for allowing the students to take risks and really owning their shows. Theatrical education is alive and thriving at Morrilton High School.  

Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

