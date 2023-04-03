Review: TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

It wasn't God who made HONKY TONK ANGELS, but Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, has definitely done a great job assembling a cast that is Heavenly. Written by Ted Swindley, this trio of women, along with their band, will charm and delight you from now through April 22, with songs from artists like Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis, and many others. Bring your appetite and follow the girls as they leave their familiar lives behind to chase their dreams in Music City.

This jukebox musical's storyline is woven through the songs of the original Honky Tonk Angels: Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, along with other country music singers. Act I walks you through the three women's backstory and how they met. Angela (Emory Tyson Molitor) is a housewife with six kids and a husband named Bubba. She has grown tired of being the Queen of her double-wide trailer and yearns to chase her dreams of stardom. Sue Ellen (Brooke Wallace) is a Los Angeles city girl by way of Texas. She has been divorced twice and is sick of her boss who constantly harasses her. Darlene (Elizabeth Ring) is the young one from Apply Holler, who leaves behind her father and siblings with her guitar in tow. All three bond on a bus headed to Nashville over some bologna sandwiches and three-part harmony and decide that they should stick together since they are all a little apprehensive about trying to make it on their own.

The second act, set in a Nashville bar named Honky Tonk Heaven, has the Angels performing their last show before they go their separate ways. Angela misses her husband and children and has decided to go back home. Sue Ellen decides that she is going to sue her boss for sexual harassment and use the money to own her own nail salon. Darlene decides to tough it out in Nashville in hopes of becoming a big country star. Before they part ways, they do a whole concert complete with costume (Katie Greer) changes and choreography (Moriah Patterson).

MDP shows always look like they are having a ball on stage, and this particular hoedown is no exception. The ladies embraced their southern charms and told their stories with heart and humor. I am a big fan of Molitor and loved watching her take on the nurturing mama role. She brought warmth and cheer to her character, her singing is always fabulous, and her rendition of "Stand by Your Man" and "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" was delivered with perfect scorned wife attitude. Wallace was so cute bringing her Dolly-esque character to life, and I loved the part where she came in roller-skating, wearing a Hooters t-shirt and singing about the love of her life Cornell Crawford. Ring was convincing as the wide-eyed, innocent one ready to make her mark on the world. Her "Ode to Billy Joe" was especially heartfelt. Though it was pretty obvious that they all have a heavy musical theatre background, their harmonization was where the ladies really shined, and their interactions with the audience brought us all into their show.

I do love a live band. Director Roger M. Eaves was our MC as well as guitarist for their honky-tonk band. For an added bonus, he did a great rendition of "Trashy Women" during intermission. I always love it when my favorite pianist Michael Heavner is tickling the ivories for us, and Jordan Anderson on bass and Richard Hearon on drums rounded out the talented cast of musicians.

The buffet was tasty as always. On the menu is barbecue, cod, pasta, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls, and an array of desserts. I am sad to say that I did not see the cheesecake ball, but the peanut butter mousse and the lemon bars were good substitutions. Hats off to Chefs Tracy Philipp and Noel Porter.

Broadway World acknowledges that it takes an army for a show to run smoothly, even when it's a small cast. These miracle workers are: Artistic Director-Glen J. Gilbert; Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound-Keylan Alderson; Set Design-Roger M Eaves; Set Construction-Mark Carlisle; and Set Decoration-Elaina Petroukhina. Also, we would love to give a shout out to photographer extraordinaire Warren McCullough. Email him at wjmcasting@gmail.com for all of your photography needs.

This is a popular show, so get your tickets early at http://murrysdp.com, or call (501) 562-3131.