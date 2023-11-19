Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

Laughter filled the auditorium with this ensemble comedy.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Interview: Wyatt Hamilton, Evanee Dra'a Dokes, Lily Hirscheider, Zynlee Anderson, Raegan L Photo 2 Interview: Wyatt Hamilton, Evanee Dra'a Dokes, Lily Hirscheider, Zynlee Anderson, Raegan Lipsey of DISNEY'S FROZEN at North Little Rock High School Performing Arts Center
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Wildwood Park For The Arts Photo 4 Review: SWEENEY TODD: DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Wildwood Park For The Arts

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

So many things went right at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School last weekend, November 9-12. Written by Henry LewisJonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and Directed by Johnny Passmore, this play had the whole audience laughing as the antics became more and more absurd and the set came crashing down.  

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

As you entered the theatre, the kids were already in character as they ushered you to your seat. They used their various accents, searched for a Duran Duran CD, and was asking audience members if they saw their dog. Then the craziness started as they started entering the stage.  

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG can get a little confusing when trying to explain it, but I will do my best. The Cornley Drama Society is performing THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR. Jonathan’s character Charles Haversham (Charles York) has been murdered, or so it seems, and Inspector Carter, played by Cornley's actor Chris (Lucy Strahin) is on the scene to find out who committed the murder. It could have been the butler Perkins, played by Cornley's actor Dennis (Lily Davies), who has issues with the big words; It could have been Charles' fiancé Florence Colleymoore, who is played by Cornley's actress Sandra (Caroline Andrews), who gets knocked out and needs to be replaced by the stage manager Annie (Ja’i Trinity Dantzler), who is reading her lines from a book; It could have been Charles' brother Cecil Haversham, who is played by Cornley's Max (Eli Halter), who is eating up the audience's applause and exaggerates his character more and more as the show progresses; or it could have been Florence's brother Thomas Colleymoore, who is played by Cornley's Robert (Connor Moyer), who is over protective of his sister. Did you get all of that? 

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

This play is definitely an ensemble show with the set being the real star, and the cast worked well together cranking up each moment to the disastrous end where everything falls apart. They were all so super funny, and the audience was having the best time. 

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

Watching the actors play actors was so much fun to watch. I loved how Strahin stayed calm and composed while trying to keep the show running smoothly; Dantzler and Andrews cracked me up with how physical they were with their fighting; and Halter was so cute trying to get reactions from the audience.  

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

The set was beautiful! Because it was a high school production, they did not have to deal with the second floor, and though I thought that would diminish the play, they still made it work. The gags were over the top, and no one cared that the extra layer wasn’t there.   

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

Because there is so much wonderful talent at Conway High School, this show was double cast, and unfortunately, I was unable to see the other set. However, I’m sure they were just as funny as the cast that I saw. This is a true testament of how important it is to their directors that their thespians have a chance to show their talents by giving them more opportunities to be on stage. 

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

Coming up in the spring for this group is JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. Keep an eye out on the Conway School District website at https://www.conwayschools.org. 

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Conway High School

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High School Photo
Review: CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High School

What did our critic think of CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High School?

2
Review: KEN LUDWIGS SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High Photo
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

What did our critic think of KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater?

3
Review: UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University Beebe Photo
Review: UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University Beebe

It’s great when a higher institution can educate the audience, and that is what happened for me when I went to Arkansas State University Beebe’s Theatre Department production of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN. Though I am familiar with the story of the Titanic, I have never seen this musical and was intrigued to see what this group of scholars have done. With Book by Henry Richard Morris, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson, and Directed by Ryan Gibbons, these actors told the story of Mrs. Brown from her humble beginnings with her brothers and pa to her time with royalty and beyond.  

4
T2 Welcomes A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back To The West Theatre Stage Photo
T2 Welcomes A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back To The West Theatre Stage

An inventive, magic-filled original adaption of A Christmas Carol will take the West Theatre stage November 29 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and will run through December 24.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... Theresa Bertram">(read more about this author)

Review: CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High SchoolReview: CLUE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Lakeside High School
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School TheaterReview: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater
Review: UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University BeebeReview: UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at Arkansas State University Beebe
Review: I HAUNT YOU at Melonlight BallroomReview: I HAUNT YOU at Melonlight Ballroom

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Arkansas The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (11/19-11/21)
Black Nativity: The Gospel Christmas Musical Experience in Arkansas Black Nativity: The Gospel Christmas Musical Experience
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (12/06-12/17)
Aladdin in Arkansas Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Arkansas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (12/12-12/17)
Les Miserables in Arkansas Les Miserables
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (1/02-1/07)
WONDERFUL LIFE in Arkansas WONDERFUL LIFE
Main Stage Creative Community Center (11/24-12/26)PHOTOS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You