Review: DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS at Historic Owen Theatre

The entertainment in Branson is always expected to be above and beyond. After all, it's Branson- "The Live Music Capital of The World," according to multiple online publications. So, when I had my first visit to the Historic Owen Theatre, 205 S. Commercial St., in Branson, I expect nothing short of Disney magic from Director Jacob Deck and the Branson Regional Arts Council with their production of DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS. And I'm going to be honest-I was blown away by the talent that graced their stage! Those performers poured their heart out to the packed house, and we loved every minute of it. Their vocal prowess, fancy choreography, and beautiful costumes proved worthy of the name Disney and their beloved town.

For those of you unfamiliar to the story, Mary Poppins (Leah Johnson) is a magical nanny who soars in with her umbrella and surprisingly bigger-on-the-inside carpet bag. She decides to answer the advertisement from the precocious Banks children-Jane (Cameryn Deibler) and Michael (Emma Chandler). Their father George (Alex Harris) works at a bank and worries about the stability of his job. Their mother Winifred (Sonya Godfrey), supervises the house and servants Mrs. Brill (Abby Reeve) and Robertson Ay (David Hewitt), and, mainly, worries about George. Mary's friend Bert (Thomas Reasoner) is often around to lend a helping hand and to join in on the adventures. After many songs and dances, lessons are learned, the family is mended, and Mary Poppins rises away to go save another family.

The actors really embraced their characters. Johnson was charming as Mary Poppins. She had the accent, the personality, and sang beautifully. There was no doubt that she was in command of the situations presented. Reasoner owned the stage as Bert. He had the charisma and mannerism that really brought the character to life. The children Deibler and Chandler worked well together to push along the antics, Harris gave Mr. Banks an air of prominence, while Godfrey's Winifred was very sympathetic yet driven. The entire cast was impressive and 'practically perfect' in every way.

For those of you who have only seen the movie (like myself), the stage musical is slightly different. There are a lot more songs added and some interesting scenes. I loved the talking (Joey Blackwood) and dancing statues in the park, the intimidating nanny Miss Andrew (Kristin Cartwright), and the creepy toy scene and their song Playing the Game. Still, the company did a fabulous job on the more famous songs as well, including opening number Chim Chim Cher-ee sung by Bert, Jolly Holiday, A Spoonful of Sugar, Feed the Birds (with Bird Woman-Katy Kohler) and Let's Go Fly a Kite.

It was the group numbers Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Step in Time that really won me over, though. The choreography for those songs were amazing! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious had the whole cast doing similar moves like Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation but with more jumping, and the tap dancing in Step in Time was so technically executed and exciting! I am still singing these songs days later.

This version is based on the stories by P.L. Travers & the Walt Disney film. Original Music and Lyrics are by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with Book by Julian Fellowes. Now Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh.

