Feature: FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY at Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack

FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY is headed to Stickyz Rock N' Roll Chicken Shack Saturday, Nov. 4, and here is my buddy MC Blake Woodson with the story.

The following article is submitted by Blake Woodson

ARE YOU SERIOUS!!! The All-Female Foo Fighters Tribute band, FINGERNAILS ARE PRETTY, is coming to Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., in Little Rock on Saturday, Nov. 4th? YES!!! It Is true! Those were actually my words a few weeks ago when I saw Chris King, owner of Stickyz, post that a Foo Fighters Tribute band would be playing at his venue in the River Market. Being a huge Foo Fighters fan, I stopped scrolling and checked out this post more closely.

It turns out that this band is the creation of professional drummer, Angela Lese (Kalie Shorr, formerly of The Dead Deads), making this even more interesting to me, and maybe others who follow the amazing shows that Chris King brings to Little Rock. The Dead Deads have graced the Stickyz stage several times over the last five years or more and have blown minds every time they have played in the Capitol City. To take the heartbeat of a band as good as the Dead Deads and combine it with other talented female musicians to form a Foo Fighters tribute band is something dreams are made of.

Fingernails Are Pretty doesn’t really sound like a Foo Fighters Tribute band name to me. Maybe I was expecting more of a title that would closer relate to a Foo Fighters hit like, Everlong, Best of You, My Hero, Times Like These, Monkey Wrench, All My life, These Days, or another with a female twist to those names. Probably the reason I don’t make names of bands is because after finding out where this name came from, I love it. Fingernails Are Pretty comes from lyrics from the Foo Fighters 1995 debut single, This Is A Call. It is one of the few songs from that album that did not date back to Dave Grohl’s days with Nirvana and was written months after Kurt Cobain’s death. But I digress, I could talk all day about the Foo Fighters, so let’s get back to Fingernails Are Pretty. The band began as a way to pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer from the Foo Fighters, who passed away in March of 2022.

Lese put the band together in August of 2022 for the 19th Annual Tomato Art Fest in East Nashville, TN, and since its formation, Fingernails Are Pretty has taken Nashville and the South by storm. The band is a rotating female supergroup of Angela Lese and friends. Those friends for the show in Little Rock will be Rachel Brandsness from the duo Flarelight with Tyler Warren from Queen and is a sought after touring guitarist (lead guitar/lead vocals/background vocals), Alyson Dellinger (Aly) from Flummox (bass/lead vocals/background vocals), Mariah Schneider (Mo) from the band Slider and is also a very popular touring guitarist (rhythm guitar/lead vocals), and Vera Bloom (lead vocals) fronting. Bloom was named the “Best Rock Transplant of 2021” by Nashville Scene. These are a who's who of Nashville touring musicians from the home of the best musicians from around the world. Can you get any better than that? I think not.



This “supergroup” has decades of live performance experience, individually sharing the stage with some of Rock’s most notable artist, including Paramore, Evanescence, Halestorm, Cheap Trick, All Time Low, Alter Bridge, Stone Sour, Bush, Faith No More, Chevelle, L7 and many more. Fingernails Are Pretty boast that the band features all female/trans/non-binary band members and exist for the purpose of lifting up the voices of minorities of all kinds. To quote one of my all-time favorite female rockers, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, “If any of you have not witnessed Mz Angie pummel drums…you have no idea how much you are missing in your feels.” With a force like Lese at the helm of this “supergroup”, you could only imagine that powerful exhibition that Fingernails Are Pretty will bring to the stage.

Get ready for an experience like none other. Two hours of Foo Fighters’ hits at a level of ridiculous energy and entertainment unseen by most, and you can experience it all on Saturday, November 4th, at Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock, Arkansas. The doors will open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. All ages will be admitted. Reserved seat tickets are $20 per person (in advance) and are sold as table reservations. A limited number of general admission, standing room only, tickets are available for $15 per person prior to the day of the show and if any standing room only tickets remail on the day of the show, they will be available for purchase for $20 at the door. Get tickets and more information at stickyz.com (www.stickyz.com/product/fingernails-are-pretty-1123) and check out Fingernails Are Pretty at facebook.com/fingernailsareprettyofficial and Instagram.com/fingernailsareprettyoffical. See you Saturday, November 4th at Stickyz!