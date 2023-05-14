Review: THE BOOK CLUB at Morrilton High School

Creativity thrives with Thespian Troupe 3131 at Morrilton High School, as they presented an MHS original entitled THE BOOK CLUB Thursday through Saturday, May 11 through 13, with Music and Book written by the students, with help and guidance from their teachers Director Heather Hooten, Music Director Tiffanie Manes, and Choreographer Ashley Barfoot.

"We are really excited and proud of this project as we have discovered so many amazing moments and talents amongst our students," Director Hooten said. "It truly represents what Morrilton high school students are capable of doing when they are passionate about their work."

Before the show a couple of the seniors, Assistant Director Hailey-Anne White and Assistant Music Director Ashton Brinkerhoff, opened the show talking about their roles in this production.

"So, this is kind of like my first time being on the opposite side of the theater productions with the directing and (working) behind the scenes," Brinkerhoff said. "Usually, I'm up here entertaining you guys, but this time I've been on the other side helping to write music. I had the unique opportunity to write two pieces of music that you guys will hear tonight, which I'm extremely excited for, but yeah. It's been a really great and unique experience just coming up here and sharing this music with you guys." Brinkerhoff appreciated the opportunity in "helping all of these other people find their voice and their passion, so I really hope you guys enjoy this."

With aspirations of continuing her theatrical education, White, too, had an invested interest in the outcome of this project.

"I'm super excited that I can have this opportunity, because I want to be a school theater teacher," White said. "I really hope that you guys will enjoy this and see all the hard work that all of us put into it."

THE BOOK CLUB is a musical set over a five-week period of Saturday detentions, where the students must read a book and then give an oral presentation about it. Bridgett (Salina Sosa), Valentina (Hailey-Anne White), Damien (Bradley Mendelssohn), and Jay (Antonio Walls) have been charged with random acts of truancy by Mr. Payne (Aidan Allison) and is sentenced to hang out with Ms. Sizzle (Kayli Gentry) to supervise them, who then gives them books based on lessons that they need to learn.

First up, due to her obsession with love, Valentina is given Jane Austen's EMMA to read. Emma (Alizabeth Mariott) is fixated on matching her friend Hariet (Bethany Shaw) with Mr. Elton (Eddie Moll), even though Frank Churchill (Lamar Anderson) has expressed interest in Hariet, and Mr. Elton is infatuated with Emma. Knightly (Aidan Allison), who is in love with Emma, chastises her for meddling. Emma backs off, Mr. Elton ends up with Jane Fairfax (Bella Rogers), Hariet joins with Frank, and they all live happily ever after.

Bridgett is given Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, where the saga of the March sisters- Jo (Shiloh McDonald), Beth (Bella Rogers), Meg (TJ McDonald, and Amy (Trinity Bell)- play out. Marmie (Bailey Urie) leads the family with their father gone, Laurie (Caleb Purtle) hangs out with the girls and John Brooks (Xavier Walls) falls in love with Meg. In the end, Jo forgives Amy for burning her book, and Bridgett makes up with her friend Jenna Marie Taylor (Victoria Morgan).

Damien, the fashion rebel, is given the TELL-TALE HEART by Edgar Allan Poe with John (Lamar Anderson) burying Barry (Danajah Penn) under the floor. Policeman 1 (Zakiyah Ferguson) and Policeman 2 (Kayli Gentry) question John, who ends up confessing to the whole thing since the heart beats louder and louder driving him crazy.

To finish out the detention series, Jay, who doesn't actually have to be there, tells the story of THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL by Hans Christian Andersen, which is done in the style of a ballet. The Little Match Girl (Alizabeth Mariott) dances while the Soloist (Bailey Urie) sings the narrative, and Death (Kayli Gentry) welcomes her with open arms.

To say that Broadway World is merely impressed is an understatement. When they opened with energy and excitement during the group number "The Book Club," written by the MHS Thespians and Tiffanie Manes, I knew this was going to be good. Their enthusiasm was infectious, which had us anticipating for what was to come. Of course, I was familiar with the classics they chose and loved their adaptations of the stories. EMMA was amusing as always, and LITTLE WOMEN may have made us shed a tear or two (NO-you're crying), but TELL TALE HEART and THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL really piqued my interest.

The interpretive dancing was beautiful during LITTLE MATCH GIRL. I was mesmerized by the storytelling and haunting music that accompanied the performance. Mariott and Gentry flowed well, and Urie's singing really tied it all together perfectly.

I loved the TELL-TALE HEART so much, I now want a full-length version of this story turned musical....no, really-I do. It was great! The music...the acting....the makeup....all of it! I wanted more. It was way too short.

The songs were amazing. Though they were written by different people, I feel like the music in general had a TWILIGHT influence to it. Spread throughout the stories were: Ms. Sizzle's Song by Kayli Gentry; Pieces (Emma) by Xavier Walls; You and Me (Little Women) by Ashton Brinkerhoff; Jo's Song (Little Women) by Ashton Brinkerhoff; Look Me In My Eye (Tell-Tale Heart) by Zakiyah Ferguson, Salina Sosa, and Danajah Penn; Little Match Girl by Tiffanie Manes; and The Book Club reprise by MHS Thespians and Tiffanie Manes.

Knowing that the whole production and concept, including the idea, script, songs, set, design,....everything, came from this talented troupe of Thespians, it really blew me away. Parents should be proud that their children were given the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the creative process of putting an original show together. This type of theatrical education is commendable and a praiseworthy testament to the quality of educators who put their trust in their students. Congratulations to the Morrilton High School Class of 2023. Broadway World looks forward to seeing what comes next in your theatrical pursuits.