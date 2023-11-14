Review: I HAUNT YOU at Melonlight Ballroom

Eureka Springs has creativity oozing everywhere, so I was so excited to be able to visit the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine Street (Above Brews), in Eureka Springs, to see the very inventive piece of dancing art I HAUNT YOU. Creators and real-life married couple Emily and Raymond Ulibarri mesmerized as they dramatized three connecting love stories that had us at the edge of our seats.

This charming venue possesses you as you walk up the steps to their intimate space. Caroline, a mistress at Shiner's Saloon, greeted us and sat us in a square that surrounded the dance floor, so there were no bad seats to be had. Immersive theatre is my favorite, so I was super thrilled to see it set up this way. While waiting for the show to start, the charming Raymond made his rounds to make sure everyone was happy and chatted with us. His charisma overflows to where you can’t help but to be captured by his presence. Then, before the show, his beautiful wife came out to address the audience and told us about their upcoming trip to New York City.

“We are taking our show to the mecca of theatre city and let them poke and prod at it and tell you if it's good enough,” Emily said. “But I'm proud to say that we have garnering confidence. Not only have we been producing work together for a long time, but this show is now in its third season. I'm happy to say it has a slew of five-star reviews just propping it up right now, so I feel confident that you guys are going to have a great time here tonight.”

I HAUNT YOU follows three couples— Luis and Lorelei (old west couple), Rose and William (English couple), and Michael and Sheila (newlyweds from the 60s). Each story is interwoven and flashes from moment to moment. Lorelei is Luis’ chosen saloon girl. She is ready to ride off with him to a secluded place with a cabin, but he is haunted by his dead wife. William needs to make money and sets sail across the ocean and writes to Rose about the lovely places he has seen. She wants to join him on his adventures. Michael is an airline pilot who flies a lot, and Sheila is his new bride who soon has a baby. All three end tragically, and these love stories end up being haunting. There are a few jump scares, a lot of intrigue, and I fell in love with this production and couple instantly.

Melonlight put on an experience like no other. I was enthralled from the moment I stepped foot inside the studio until well after I left. These performers are world class, and I have no doubt they will do well in New York! Raymond and Emily are absolute stars! Of course, their chemistry is off the charts. These love birds shine together through their performances. The dancing is amazing, the acting is tailor made, and the mood is definitely felt. Their tiny crew was spot on with sound, light and special effects, and I was in awe of what all they created in such a tiny space. I cannot say enough about how much I loved this experience! They are truly amazing and are an asset to the Arkansas artistic community. I wanted to watch it over and over again.

In a few days, this powerhouse troupe will perform in the Big Apple. This is a big step for the Melonlight family, but I am confident in their success. However, this is a big financial undertaking, and they could use our help.

Emily: This big leap toward the Big Apple to prop our careers up and see what new opportunities are there other side of that door has inspired us to launch a fundraiser. It’s a very creative and entertaining one, if I do say so myself. After all, that is our area of expertise. So let me give you an example by sharing my two favorite perks of the little ways that we're gonna say ‘thank you’ to those who feel so inspired to contribute to our project. The first is called a truth or dance dare. I can tell you that of all the many people who have contributed so far, no one has picked truth. No one cares what's going on up there for us. They wanna see us dance is what I'm hearing. So, here's an example. When we go to New York, we will be dancing the Tango in the streets, shirtless—Raymond, not me, With a fish in the mouth—his, not mine. This is the kind of batshit crazy you guys are daring us to do.

Raymond: It doesn't have to be a real fish.

Emily: They didn't say it had to be real. I think we have creative license, so we said we do it. And we're going to do it. Look for that video. Now my other favorite perk that we’re offering is that I will be writing some of our contributor's names into our next script, and that's just so much fun for me to find out who those names are going to be and what creative ways I might work you into a future production or storyline.

There is still time to get in on these and other perks that they have planned, so visit their website at Click Here for more information.