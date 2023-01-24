Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse

Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse

All remaining performances are sold out.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse

I am always excited about checking out a theater that is new to me. I have wanted to make the trek to visit the Twin Lakes Playhouse, 600 West Sixth Street, in Mountain Home, and when I saw that they were performing THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, I knew now was the time to go, and I am so happy I did. This group of Thespians are so respectful of the material, it conjures feelings in the audience of both warmth and dread. I would love to tell you to buy tickets to see this masterpiece brought to life, but they are all sold out of the performances for their last weekend, January 27-29. So, for the lucky ones who bought tickets early, you are going to love it-and probably shed a few tears.

Walking into the theater, memories of my 8th grade literacy class came flooding back to me as visuals of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK were adorned in the lobby of the theatre. A Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse fabulous display of Anne Frank, along with the other characters and the actors that portray them, welcomed theater patrons and help set the tone of what was to come. The front of house staff members are lovely and very helpful, and the smell of fresh popped popcorn will lure you to the concession counter. The auditorium isn't huge, but then I do prefer the intimate settings, anyway. The seats are cushy and my seatmate Deana, who I just met, was very friendly. She mentioned that instead of the arrests, she hoped that they would just fade to black. I told her that you never know how brave a theatre will be, and after viewing this production, I can tell you that these storytellers are delicate, yet truthful.

With Book by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich, this play is intense! In order to avoid going to a concentration camp, The Frank family- Otto (Mike Johnson), Edith (Kelsey Ledford), Margot (Charis Green), and teenage Anne (Elizabeth "Lizzy" Smith), go into hiding. They are joined by The VanDaans- Peter (McKoy Dobbs), Herman (Mike Horberg) and Petronella (Angie Leach), and then by Mr. Dussell (Noah Merry), everyone's favorite dentist. Protecting and caring for them all are Miep Gies (Olivia Wolfe) and Mr. Kraller (Trey Wentworth). Though life seems bleak, Anne still looks at the world with wonder. With an abundance of teenage energy, she is expressive with her emotions and lives out her life onReview: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse her own terms, and chronicles her thoughts in her diary. She talks about her relationship with her mother, her relationship with Peter, daily living, and the hope of being set free to see her friends. Though they rejoice for the invasion that is to end World War II, it doesn't come soon enough, and they are arrested by Nazi Officer (Hannah Ehlinger), Second Man (Tanner Bohrtz), and Third Man (Craig Perry).

Before I start tearing up again, I want to tell you about this incredible cast. Directed by first timer Cindy Young, this unit worked well together. Their subtle reactions and the way they played off each other was telling of a good Director. Lizzy Smith as Anne was amazing! She was articulate, full of emotion, and even transitioned well from being an erratic 13-year-old to a more mature 14-year-old. Smith took charge of the stage and her interpretation of her Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Twin Lakes Playhouse character made her worthy of being the leading lady. Her chemistry with Dobbs as Peter was noticeable. They played well off of each other, and they were believable with their budding relationship. Watching the reactions of Ledford's Edith as she disapproves of Leach's Petronella flirting with her husband was fun to watch. Green's Margot really embraced her depressive state, and my new friend Deana wanted to mention that Noah Merry had great timing with his deliveries and interactions. The whole cast made the shift successfully from being able to tolerate each other, to driving each other crazy by the end of the play. It is obvious why this playhouse sold out.

Broadway World would like to give a big 'thank you' to Ila Smith for the use of these wonderful pictures. To find out what this fabulous theater is doing next, visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220722®id=105&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftwinlakesplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Review: PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall Photo
Review: PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall
What did our critic think of PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall?
TheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture Award Photo
TheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture Award
TheatreSquared has been awarded the highly competitive 2023 American Institute of Architects (AIA) NY Design Merit Award, an annual juried competition by the Institute’s oldest chapter, considering all architectural design recently built in New York City and by New York City-based architects around the world.
Review: Arkansas Theatrical Flagship brings TOOTSIE to Robinson Center Photo
Review: Arkansas' Theatrical Flagship brings TOOTSIE to Robinson Center
What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at Robinson Center?
The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month Photo
The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month
Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre's stage February 9-19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Titanic The Musical is a story and book written by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, The... (read more about this author)


Review: PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance HallReview: PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall
January 23, 2023

What did our critic think of PURPLE PIANO: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE at Reynolds Performance Hall?
Review: Arkansas' Theatrical Flagship brings TOOTSIE to Robinson CenterReview: Arkansas' Theatrical Flagship brings TOOTSIE to Robinson Center
January 18, 2023

What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at Robinson Center?
Review: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend TheaterReview: SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater
January 17, 2023

What did our critic think of SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at The Weekend Theater? Once again, The Weekend Theatre has brought a timely piece that will make you Laugh-Cry-Think-Act. I don't want to be dramatic and premature in saying that SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, written by Donja R Love, may be the most important play to see this year, but when a company is dedicated to bringing a message about freedom and love, it's hard to think there may be anything more prevailing than that. Playing through Sunday, Jan. 29, at The Weekend Theatre, 1001 W 7th St., in Little Rock, this show will make you feel so many emotions. Due to mature content, leave the young children at home. For the tender-hearted souls, bring tissues.
Review: GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Royal Theatre Conjures The Essence of the Post-9/11 WorldReview: GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Royal Theatre Conjures The Essence of the Post-9/11 World
January 9, 2023

What did our critic think of GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT at The Royal Theatre?
Feature: 2022 Arkansas Year in ReviewFeature: 2022 Arkansas Year in Review
December 27, 2022

BWW's Theresa Bertram gives out awards for 2022 and talks about what's next.
share