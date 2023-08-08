Feature: Music Festivals Return To Arkansas This September!

MC Blake Woodson compiles a list for Arkansas' September Music Festivals

Aug. 08, 2023

Feature: Music Festivals Return To Arkansas This September! September is Festival Month, and Broadway World’s favorite MC Blake Woodson has compiled a list to let you know what’s going on. There is something for everyone, so get your tickets early, and we’ll see you there! 

The following list was submitted by Blake Woodson

 Sept 2: FESTIVILLE 2023 featuring TJ Ashley, Amie Bishop & The Slingerz, The Dad Bodz, Off Balance, Chad Marshall Band, Tina Cossey Band, Almost Guilty, The Legendary Pacers, Matt Mceuen, and Tony Anderson Band on the A&P Stage on Main Street in Jacksonville, AR (For more information visit www.cityofjacksonville.net/492/Entertainment)  

Sept 7-9, 15-16, & 21-22: 8TH ANNUAL ACANSA ARTS FESTIVAL featuring Greasy Greens, Scythian, Damn Tall Buildings, Caesar, Take3, Finger Food, and Pine Leaf Boys at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock, AR (For more information visit https://acansa.org/

 Sept 7-9: 21ST ANNUAL BUFFALO RIVER BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL featuring The Gravel Yard, The Butler Creek Boys, Lost Creek Band, Ozark Mountain Five, Greenland Station Bluegrass Band, Spanky & Shirley, Spillwater Drive, River Bend Bluegrass, Possum Trot Bluegrass Band, Bob Hammons and the Good News Boys, Interstate Thirty, The Charla Freeland Band, Kendall & Jessee Edgmone Gospel and Unashamed Gospel Bluegrass on West Clark Street in Jasper, AR (For more information visit www.facebook.com/buffaloriverbluegrass/)  

Sept 8-10: LOCAL FEST 4 featuring Arkansas Sauce, The Gravel Yard, Flatland Funk Donors, Starroy, Billy Don Burns, Roy’s Smokin’ Revenge, Lucas Tyler, Jon Bailey & The Heathern Revival, The Storyline, TKK, Munkythumb, DeFrance, Joe Bateman & The 870 Boys, Ickarus Gin, Drew Pulliam, Zach Childers’ Band, Aaron Headley, Nowhere Joe, Mallory Everett Band, Robots! Attack!, Freak Jones, Electric Voodoo Explosion, Burning Genesis, Twelve Spies, Sleuthfoot, Kain’s Alibi, Hillestad, Immortal Soul, The Delirium Effect, Stereo Blue, Noble Kings, Don’t Worry About It, Striding The Blast, Cheiftain Lane Revival, Main Street Revival, Joey Evans, Lloyd Moon, Ben Ricketts, Maggie Brewer, Glenn Austin, Anthony Garner, High Maintenance, Presley McLain, Tomb of Withering, Backroad Drive, March To August, Phantom Sam, Dominic B Roy, Still Pilgrims, Griff The Drifter, Zaden J, John Spencer, Mike Davis, Lauren Richmond, Anna Brinker, Adria, Don Howard, Inside Marsellus Wallace, James Carvell, J-Ray, The Infinite Calling, Brandy Lee, Clayton Herndon, Caleb Herndon, Shummvy, Cason Storey, Craig Estes, Mike Hewlett & The Racket, Jay Hancock, Paul Hare, Aaron Reynolds & Tombstone Mind, Blackbyblood, Jesse Rawls, Preacher, Belike, Kilgorius, Cody midgett, Jonathan McQuay, Damien Theilemier, Buddy Shute, Don & Dan, & More at Downtown Jonesboro in Jonesboro, AR (For More information visit www.foamusic.org/localfest

 Sept 15 & 16: BYRDFEST 27 featuring Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag, Pink Floyd Tribute: The One’s Pink, Led Zeppelin Tribute: The Zeppelin Project, Mountain Sprout, and Cirque Du Flame (More artists TBA) at Byrd’s Adventure Center in Ozark, AR (For more information visit www.byrdfest.com)  

Sept 20-23: EUREKA BIKE FEST featuring Ian Moore, Quite Riot, Big Gun (AC/DC Tribute Band), and The Shotgunbillys, at The Auditoriumin Eureka Springs, AR & with The George Brothers Band, Black Note Band, Tom Bryant Band and Simply Seger at Eureka Harley Davidson in Eureka Springs, AR & Country Jesus at The Farm in Eureka Springs, AR (For More information visit https://www.visiteurekasprings.com/eureka-bike-fest)  

Sept 21-23: BIKES BLUES AND BBQ featuring Jackyl, Dead Metal Society, John Conlee, Gary Hutchinson, Earl and Them, The Shotgunbillys, The Swade Diablos, Oreo Blue, and The Juice on the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers, AR & Chris Duarte, Simply Seger, Lost Bridge Trio and Blew Reed, Party Line Band and Tom Bryant Band at Pig Trail Harley Davidson in Rogers, AR (For more information visit https://bikesbluesandbbq.org/)  

Sept 21-22: Flatheads Rally Point (Part of Bikes Blues and BBQ) featuring Texas Hippie Coalition, Scotty Austin, Josey Scott’s Saliva, Jasmine Cain, Crueligans, and Back In Black (AC/DC Tribute) at Eureka Springs Adventure Park in Eureka Springs, AR (For more information visit https://flatheadsrallypoint.com)  

Sept 22-23 THE OUACHITA BIGFOOT FESTIVAL AND CONFERENCE featuring The Leif Shively Band with opening act Almost Guilty in Mena. (For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/890737572127579?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D)

Sept 22-24: FORMAT FESTIVAL featuring Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, Little Simz, Digable Planets, Poolside (Dj Set), LP Giobbi, Madeline Edwards, Kari Faux, Theon Cross, Myron Elkins, Sparkle City Disco, Thebrosfresh, Fort Knox Five, Francois K, Disc-O-Lypso: Honey Montana, Hot Club of Cowtown, Playtronica Berlin Station, Johnny Nicholas & The Hidden Charms, Amos Cochran, Pura Coco, Big Wild, Poolside, Green Velvet, The Pharcyde, Nikki Lane, Hermanos Gutierrez, Classixx, Sudan Archivers, Dombrance, Faux Real, Sparkle City Disco, Museum of Love, Angel White, Amy Khoshbin, Disc-O-Lypso: Isaac Ferry & Ambrosi Mandrake, Tiempo de Maldad, Ehule, King Cabbage Brass Band, Lesly Reynaga, Yuni Wa, DJ Afrosia, Tash Sultrana, Bob Moses, Channel Tres, Franc moody, Serpentwithfeet, Digitalism, Blond:ish, Pedrito Martinez, Arushi Jain, Sir Woman, Francois K, Disc-O-Lypos: Beyond The Struttosphere, The Past Lives, King Cabbage Brass Band, and Modeling at The Momentary in Bentonville, AR (For more information visit www.format-festival.com/

Sept 30: BROOKFEST MUSIC FEST 2023 featuring Framing the Red, Locust Grove, Huckleberry Jam, StageFright, Stone the Crow, Dissentious, and Cam Davis at Brookstock Events in Dover, AR (For more information visit www.brookstockevents.com/event-details-registration/brookstock-music-fest-2023

REMEMBER, ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT EMPTY VENUES AND FESTIVALS!!! 



Feature: Music Festivals Return To Arkansas This September!

