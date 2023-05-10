Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

When I found out that my friend Sharpe Dunaway was debuting a Poison tribute band at TCs Midtown Grill, 1611 E Oak St., Ste 19, in Conway, Saturday, May 6, I knew I had to be there. Poison was every girl's favorite 80s hair band, and their images adorned our walls. We screamed 'I love you' in true hormonal rage every time they came on the radio. They said they wanted action tonight, and had it have been possible, we would have given it to them. So, when ALCOHOL POISON took the stage, I closed my eyes, summoned my inner teenage vixen, and partied to the sounds of my youth.

But why did these musicians, who normally perform as Dirty Lindsey, focus on Poison?

"We already did a tribute to KISS called Sloppy KISS and wanted to do something else," Drummer Sharpe Dunaway said. "Tributes are fun because they focus on a particular fan base. With that said, it's important to not suck as those fans will let you know."

When it comes to a tribute band or artist, I look for passion, commitment, and knowledge of the performers that are being honored. Essentially, do they capture the essence of their artistic paramour? As the band took the stage and started rockin' into Look What the Cat Dragged In, I noticed that they were visually committed. Their tribute not only consisted of Poison's music, but they were donning wigs, which I was later told was really hot, to match their hair metal icons. The energy of the band was infectious. They talked about various albums and bits of history of the group and did it all with Rockstar flair. They get my starry heart eyes for the effort.

Song after song, the hits kept coming. Through the evening, we heard I Want Action, I Won't Forget You Baby, Your Mama Don't Dance, Fallen Angel, Something To Believe In, Ride The Wind, Unskinny Bop, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Talk Dirty To Me, and to finish out the set was Nothin' But A Good Time. With only a few that were unfamiliar to me, I held on to the sounds that bonded us all in this musical treat.

Ryan Harmon

Photo Credit: Rokk Shotz Photography

Intently, I listened for specific guitar riffs. Poison is not necessarily known for the massive shredding of the guitar, but they were masters in writing catchy, and somewhat campy, tunes, with guitar licks that were memorable. Ryan Harmon on lead guitar powered through those runs with ease. His technicality was near perfect, and for a first-time debut of the material, it was fantastic. The Talk Dirty to Me solo was especially pleasurable.

Matt Hays

Photo Credit: Rokk Shotz Photography

In general, I don't think the bass guy ever gets enough credit. These are the ones that keep it together, and if there aren't specific solos for bass players, you can hardly tell that they are doing much. This is not true though, because if a bass player messes up, you know it. The whole band goes to crap. So, a solid bass player is essential, and Matt Hays kept the jam going for the entire performance. If there was a flub up, I didn't hear it.

Danny Millsaps

Photo Credit: Rokk Shotz Photography

Now from where we were sitting, my girlfriend said Danny Millsaps looked a lot-I mean A LOT-like Bret Michaels. He didn't even need a wig to carry on that look. His posture, the way he carried himself, the way he managed the crowd, and the tonal quality of his voice had us convinced that he could have actually been Bret.

Sharpe Dunaway

Photo Credit: Rokk Shotz Photography

To round out the band, I should be extremely critical of drummer Sharpe Dunaway. He's loud, he's energetic on the drums, and he's...well....a complete bad ass. He's so much fun to watch. I love it. His personality shines through everything that he does, and that yellow wig covering his bald head had me cracking up. Truth....ok..he may have rushed a little on a few songs (*gasp* not a drummer!), but his showmanship covers all sins.

Who knew I NEEDED this concert?! My senses demanded to experience the fingering and the pulsating and the wailing of the ornamental sounds as they vibrated the familiar siren call of my beloved music. However, I may be a little biased, so I did a little interviewing.

My new friend Daniel from Palmer Music, 1131 Front St., in Conway, said, "I thought they were very well put together. It was a really tight set," he said. "There was some small technical difficulty at the beginning, but they worked it out well, stayed calm, and stayed professional about the whole thing." Daniel said ALCOHOL POISON did a great job and gave them a 7 1/2 out of 10.

MC Perry Morriss

Photo Credit: Rokk Shotz Photography

Broadway World had a ball at TCs Midtown Grill. You must be 21 to enter due to the smoking and drinking, but honestly, we all could use a break from the kids, and this is the place to do it. Not only do they have great music every night of the week, but the food is fantastic. Saturday, I had the wonderful Chef Charlie fix me up one of their more popular requests, which just happened to be the burgers and fries. Though the wait was nearly an hour because I didn't get there early enough, it was well worth the wait. The patty itself was thick, juicy, and tasted like heaven. On top was melted cheese, crisp lettuce, and onions and pickles that culminated into a tasty cornucopia that pleased our satiable taste buds. Accompanying the delectable goodness were hot, not too crispy, and flavorful seasoned fries that were a perfect companion. Honestly, before this burger, I really thought TCs was mainly a venue to hear great music and shoot some pool. After the burger though, I am a believer in the divine healing of all things consumable in this dining establishment.

So, what's next?

"Now that Alcohol Poison is out there, we are considering an Aerosmith tribute with the Working Title "Errorsmith," and a Cheap Trick tribute called Cheaper Trick," Dunaway (sharpevideoproductions.com) said.

Well, you get a resounding YES from this Broadway World reviewer. I can't wait to hear more from my new favorite band at my new favorite place to eat.

Broadway World extends a special THANK YOU to Photographer Keith Newkirk for the use of his extraordinary pictures. Rokk Shotz Photography specializes in Live Music, but can handle other events as well. Click on their link for more information or email him at keith@rokkshotz.com.