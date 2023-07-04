Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Though this classic has ended, the dinner theatre has the Marvelous Wonderettes coming up shortly

By: Jul. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Center Stage Productions Photo 1 Review: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Center Stage Productions
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Royal Theatre Photo 2 Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Royal Theatre
Review: BRIGHT STAR at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock Photo 3 Review: BRIGHT STAR at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock
Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre Photo 4 Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

One of my favorite things to look forward to in the summer is going to The Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, 409 Remington Drive, Harding University, in Searcy. Their program is booming. They know how to sell out a show and feed you unbelievable food to go with it. This past weekend’s offering was the 1936 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedic play YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. This crowd-pleasing classic had us laughing and possibly reexamining our relatives. 

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre First, we start with dinner. As you get to the table, there is a delicious salad and cake waiting for you. Our choices were carrot cake and chocolate cake. The carrot cake was so good. I tried not to eat all of it before the main meal, but I would be lying if I said I only took one bite. It was moist and the yummy cream cheese icing was delectable. On the buffet for the evening were chicken, steak, green beans, broccoli, mashed potatoes, rolls, and blueberry muffins. I filled my plate and ate every bit of it. The dinner was flavorful, seasoned to perfection, and worth the ticket price alone. Chartwell is the campus caterer, and if the school was wanting to recruit through bribery, the food would win me over, for sure. While dining, we listened to the piano styling of Dave Robison. He kept the music going from the time we entered the theatre, until it was time to begin the show. He could obviously play anything and covered a lot of 40s music, which was fitting for the play. 

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU joins Grandpa Vanderhof (David White) and his eccentric family, the Sycamores: Penelope (Mary Margaret Fish), Paul (Seth Fish), Alice (Marisa Lytle), and Essie Carmichael (Kaylynn Robison), who is married to Ed (TJ Brown). They go about their lives pursuing what makes them happy, including having pet snakes, building fireworks in the basement with Mr. De Pinna (Patrick Reilly), writing plays and inviting random actress Gay Wellington (Jenny Roberson) to read for a part in a play that may never get published, and taking ballet lessons from Kolenkhov (Cassie Renee Bennett). Taking care of the family is Rheba (Reba Oglesby) and her beau Donald (Davis Buckley). They are blissfully leading their lives, but then new people are introduced to the family that cause concern. 

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Grandpa has a visit from the IRS man Henderson (Jake Brownfield). Evidently, grandpa has back taxes from many years ago, but he refuses to pay them, because he doesn’t want his money going to funding that he doesn’t approve. Also, Alice is being pursued for marriage by her boss Tony Kirby (Ben Bingham) and has his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Kirby (Gabriel Foust and Karen Alford) come for dinner on the wrong night. To finish out the visitors, The Grand Duchess Olga Katrina (Sally Paine) comes over for a family meal and ends up cooking. The Kirbys struggle to blend in with the Sycamores, causing Alice to say no to Tony’s proposal. How does this end? Unfortunately, they have finished their run, so you can’t see it to find out.  

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Directed by Kylie Jones, this cast worked well as an ensemble. The quirkiness and their reactions were great, and watching each particular character commit to their oddity was fun. Robison’s Essie kept on and on with her ballet. Every time she entered and exited the room, she was twirling or leaping. I loved Reilly’s Mr. De Pinna accent and seeing his eyes light up when Bennett’s Kolenkhov joined the family insanity. In fact, Bennett was really commanding every time she took the stage. I caught myself getting excited to see what she would do next. Lytle’s Alice was poised amongst the craziness, and the chemistry between her and Bingham’s Tony was swoon worthy. Also, you could see the caring she had for her family and what it looked like to the outside world. Foust’s Mr. Kirby made an impression on my table mate Quinn. He commented that he thought the rich man was sinister and possibly hiding something...and that obviously you can’t trust rich people. I went ahead and agreed with him.  

The set (Britt Lynn) was amazing! The details they put into the house were so well constructed, it really did look like what a 1940s mansion would be. It was beautiful and looked very sturdy.     

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Coming up next, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES begins July 20 and runs through August 5th. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.harding.edu/events/ssdt. If you would like to be part of this wonderful theatrical community in a Christ-centered environment, Dr. Steven Frye would be more than happy to speak with you. Check out their website at https://www.harding.edu/events/theatre or give them a call at 501-279-5315.  

Broadway World would like to thank Jeff Montgomery for the use of these fabulous pictures! 

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas Photo
Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

What did our critic think of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas? The front of the Playbill for THE LAST FIVE YEARS, presented in The Adam B. Robinson, Jr. Black Box Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, from June 22-25, says, “There are two sides to every love story.” True, and this two-person musical does a beautiful job telling the story of a writer and actress who just couldn’t make it work.  

2
Review: LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater

What did our critic think of LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater?

3
Review: JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre Photo
Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre

What did our critic think of JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre? Broadway World took a two-hour vacation with JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Thursday, June 22, at the Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock. We were all partying to this jukebox musical, singing along to the hits, making new friends, and sipping on our tasty margaritas. The only thing missing was a nice juicy cheeseburger. 

4
TheatreSquared Will Undergo Leadership Transition Photo
TheatreSquared Will Undergo Leadership Transition

TheatreSquared (T2) Board President Todd Simmons and Artistic Director Bob Ford announced that the company will undergo a leadership transition this September, when longtime Executive Director/Producer Martin Miller will depart to take on the role of Executive Director for the Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast ArkansasReview: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas
Review: LYSISTRATA at The Weekend TheaterReview: LYSISTRATA at The Weekend Theater
Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio TheatreReview: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Studio Theatre
Feature: ARTBEAT ENTERTAINMENT'S LAST BAND STANDING at Central Cabaret & NightclubFeature: ARTBEAT ENTERTAINMENT'S LAST BAND STANDING at Central Cabaret & Nightclub

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Fort Smith Little Theatre (7/27-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You