Review: ONE NINTH at Argenta Community Theatre

Inspired. Blessed. Amazed. Star-Struck. Without Words. All of this and more is how I felt being in the presence of Minnijean Brown-Trickey and her family and friends at the opening of ONE NINTH at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St, in North Little Rock, this past weekend. This production allowed you to get a glimpse of what it was like during the height of segregation and how the Little Rock Nine and their families were treated. I was in tears within the first 15 minutes of the play. Written by her daughter Spirit Trickey-Tawfiq and directed by the super talented Satia Spencer, this performance will forever have a place in my heart.

Due to the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court decision in 1954 that outlawed segregation in public education, Little Rock School District Superintendent Virgil Blossom integrated Central High School in 1957. Though most students from the all-black Dunbar Junior High and Horace Mann High School passed on the idea, nine brave souls decided to attend school at Central High School in hopes for better opportunities in their academic pursuits.

Days before school started, Minnijean (Tyranni Hubbard) and her friend Melba Pattillo (Evanee Dra’a Dokes) did what all other girls do right before school—try on outfits, sing to records, and talk about boys they will see. They talked of hopes of joining chorus and making new friends. Her younger sister Phyllis (Spencer Elizabeth Steward), who loved playing with her big sister's records, tried to join in on the fun but was shooed off for being a pesky little sister. Later, her mom Imogene Brown (Monica Bernard), dad Bob Brown (Anthony “AK” Valley), and little brother Bobby Brown (Joshua Knox) came in to talk about how proud they were of Minnijean for taking such bold steps for her education. Though they were nervous for Minnijean and her friend, they tried not to show it.

However, instead of a welcoming entrance into their new school on September 3rd, they received opposition that included riots, bullying, and death threats to themselves and their families. The students were turned away by the Arkansas National Guard, and Elizabeth Eckford (Maddie Robinson), who arrived on the opposite side as the others, was tormented by a mob screaming obscenities and chanting, “Two, four, six, eight, we ain’t gonna integrate!” It took over two weeks for the Little Rock Nine to finally enter school, but they didn’t stay long due to the rioting. Finally on September 25, Minnijean and her friends were able to complete their first full day of school thanks to federal troops escorting them.

All year long, school wasn’t easy, the bullying and threats became worse and worse, and they were not allowed to defend themselves. When Minnijean did stand up for herself by dumping food on Peter Hines (Noah Cawich)—who clearly deserved it—Mr. Bryant (Jason Scott Morgan) suspended Minnijean for her behavior. Then in February when Betty Ann Connor (Angel Faith) hits her in the head with a purse filled with metal objects, Minnijean is expelled. From there, her parents send her to New York to finish out school.

Like I said, I was in tears 15 minutes into the play. I already knew the history and knew what was going to happen, but seeing it played out on stage took it to the next level. Even though Minnijean was already getting hate mail before she ever went to school, she was still hopeful that things would be ok. It broke my heart seeing all the hatred that they all faced, but even with all of this going on, their personalities and resiliency were the bright points in the play.

Hubbard portrayed Minnijean as strong and determined. Though it was a frightful time, she wasn’t going to let that hold her back from her future. Both Bernard and Valley worked well as a concerned parental team, and it was pretty cool finding out that Minnijean’s father had a flair for rhyming. On a side note, it is easy to spot a musician who dabbles in acting when you catch him wanting to correct the audience when they are clapping on the wrong beat—I saw that AK (mainly because I, too, wanted to correct the audience on their group clapping as well)! But I digress....Steward was precious as young Phyllis, and I loved it when she was outwardly excited when she was playing with the cup and ball toy and flipped the ball into the cup with the whole audience watching. And, little Joshua Knox was as cute as could be as the younger brother. I can’t even imagine how these events affected young Bobby Brown.

The ensemble was brave....every single one of them. They had to tell a hard story. It’s one thing to be a bad guy in a fictional story, but when you are portraying bad guys in real life, whew......that was rough, yet necessary.

Before the show, Director Spencer said, “It is my hope and sincere, sincere desire that you all will be able to have the hard conversations and to feel and allow yourself to feel uncomfortable,” and that was certainly the case. She went on to thank her Stage Manager Alycya Thomas and Assistant Director Dariane LyJoi Mull, and her cast “who allowed themselves to feel uncomfortable and go to the hard places. I have to tell you and be totally honest with you, many of them are so far removed from these characters that they were crying a lot of times, because they could not imagine feeling that kind of hate, that kind of emotion toward another human being. So, I thank them from the depths and bottom of my heart for allowing themselves to step into those places, because we have to tell the hard stories. It's a hard story to tell, but we can't wash the history away. It happened. And to keep it from happening, we have to tell the story. So, thank you again for coming and allowing yourself to be uncomfortable. It is my hope that your activism is activated.”

When the show ended and everyone was taking their bows, there was a pause before Alyson Courtney and Tyranni Hubband walked out with THE Minnijean Brown. That was an ‘Oh wow’ moment. I was in tears again.

Education is an important mission for ACT, and Producing Artistic Director Vincent Insalaco sent a message of gratitude to their sponsors.

“We're thrilled to share that more than 350 students from across Central Arkansas were able to witness this transformative production, thanks to the generous support of the National Park Service, Little Rock Central High School, First Arkansas Bank and Trust, Blackberry Market and Janna Knight. The production would not have been possible without our season sponsors Will Feland, The City of North Little Rock, Arkansas Arts Council, The Tenenbaum Foundation, Legacy Termite & Pest Control, The Horn Foundation, North Little Rock Tourism, The Insalaco Family and Colonial Wine and Spirits.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, ACT held their Spotlight Celebrity Gala 2023 and great fun was had by all. Alyson Courtney writes:

"The ACT 2023 Spotlight Celebrity Gala, the day before the opening of One Ninth, was a resounding success. With some 400 guests including the esteemed Mara Wilson (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Spirit Trickey Tawfiq, and Hisham Tawfiq (NBC's The Blacklist). Their presence added to the evening's brilliance. Also in attendance were the Mayor of North Little Rock Terry Hartwick, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, ACT Board Chairman and general manager of Simmons Bank Arena Michael Marion, and former Razorback Shannon Sidney who's daughter is well known Hollywood actress Saniyya Sidney. Former KTHV news anchor Anne Jansen emceed the night conducting interviews with Wilson, Brown-Trickey and Trickey Tawfiq. Performances included the ACT II/Arkansas Repertory Theater Pre-Professional Company and Craig Wilson accompanied by Julie Cheek. Her brother, concert pianist John Cheek also performed. Argenta Community Theater achieved an incredible milestone by raising a remarkable $117,000, which will be instrumental in the production of high-quality theater at ACT and in funding scholarships and programs at ACT II: The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center. The money will also be used to purchase new chairs for the theater. We are immensely grateful to our generous sponsors, including Will Feland, the City of North Little Rock, Gwatney Chevrolet, First Orion, Centennial Bank, North Little Rock Tourism, The Heflin Family, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Colonial Wine and Spirits. Dinner under a lighted tent at Argenta Plaza was catered by Cypress Social."

Broadway World would like to thank Courtney, Bob Blevins, Bartender Phil Ussery and the hospitality team for always making us feel so welcome during these events. We also send a huge THANK YOU to Photographer Warren McCullough for these stunning pictures. WOW! They are works of art. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.

For information on what’s next at The Argenta Community Theater, visit their website at argentacommunitytheater.org.