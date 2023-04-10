Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The "Mean Green Mother from Outer Space" has landed at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St, in Little Rock, and it is taking over from now through Sunday, April 30. Directed/Choreographed by Stephanie Klemons, this version of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is touted as "reimagined," and believe me when I say, you need to go see what they are talking about! There are not enough ways to declare my love that I feel for this production. I wish I could show up every night!

Tara Tagliaferro and Greg Laucella in Little Shop of Horrors, Arkansas Repertory Theatre; Photos by Stephen B. Thornton.

For those not affected by the 'total eclipse of the sun,' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken, and based on the no-budget Roger Corman film from 1960) takes place downtown on "Skid Row" 'where the guys are drips,' except for the loveable Seymour (Greg Laucella), who helps Mr. Mushnik (Buzz Roddy) run a failing flower shop. When Mr. Mushnik decides to give up, Seymour brings out his 'strange and interesting plant' that he names the Audrey II (David LaMarr) after his crush Audrey (Tara Tagliaferro). Immediately the plant garners attention, but to keep it alive, it craves human blood. At first Seymour gives it his blood, but when the plant gets too big, Seymour must turn into a murderer. Who is the first victim? Audrey's slimy boyfriend Orin DDS (Joey Calveri), after all....'the guy sure looks like plant food to me.' Who else falls prey to the carnivorous plant? Go see the show!

Joey Calveri and Alexis Richelle in Little Shop of Horrors, Arkansas Repertory Theatre; Photos by Matthew Sewell Photography.

Now, back to my love letter to this campy powerhouse of a musical. Where do I start? Let's begin with the order of appearance. Alexis Richelle, Brianna East, and Claire Fossey-as Chiffon, Ronnette, and Crystal respectively (all 60s girl group names by the way)-groove it out as they belt out their songs to guide the audience throughout the story.....powerful, powerful singing by all three...Oh my word! What could have been better? Adding understudy Janette Robinson as a fourth (I don't care if the script doesn't call for a fourth....I have favorites!) Roddy brought the passion as, first, a frustrated store owner, to an exuberate, successful businessman. He was so funny walking off speaking Yiddish to himself. I loved the chemistry between Laucella's Seymour, the consummate mix of nerdy outcast and lovesick dreamer, and Tagliaferro's Audrey. The way they looked at each other was swoon worthy, especially during "Suddenly, Seymour," and since I am a fan of the 1986 movie, I loved that Tagliaferro sounded similar to Ellen Greene's interpretation. Calveri took on many roles-each one funnier and funnier.

Greg Laucella and Joey Calveri in Little Shop of Horrors, Arkansas Repertory Theatre; Photos by Matthew Sewell Photography.

Not only did he champion his character as the dentist and rocked his "Be a Dentist" song, but I also loved his extra roles, especially the bum wandering through the audience panhandling. I'm unsure if he actually made any money, though.

So, let's revisit the word "reimagined." What did The Rep do? Well, I know because I saw the show, and I'm not going to tell you. However, David LaMarr as Audrey II is the most beautiful theatrical experience that I have ever seen! I'm in love! I'm in love with the character, the plant, the singing, the actor, the makeup (Shoutout to makeup artist extraordinaire Queen Anthony James Gerard-I love you!), all of it! What they did was relevant, groundbreaking, and absolutely fabulous! Do. Not. Miss. This. Spectacular. Performance. Seriously, you have to see the show. I have never heard an audience in a theatre cheer as loudly as they did when I saw it Friday. I had so much fun! And for those of you who know what I'm talking about, do not ruin it for your friends.

As always, I love a live band. I can't help it. Musicians really take musicals to the next level. Keeping the show rolling is: Piano/Conductor/Music Director-Helen Gregory; Keyboard-Julia Buckingham; Guitar-Matthew Stone; Bass-Brian Wolverton; and Percussion-Pat Lindsey.

This show isn't possible without: Asst. Director & Asst. Choreographer-Brian Earles; Sound Designer-Luke Mitchell; Production Stage Manager-Luisa Ann Torres; Lighting Design-Daisy Long; Asst. Stage Manager-Kelli Cool; Scenic Design-Kate Field; Costume Designer-Sully Ratke; Voice Arrangements-Robert Billig; Orchestrations-Robby Merkin; and NYC Casting Director-Jason Styres.

Tara Tagliaferro in Little Shop of Horrors, Arkansas Repertory Theatre; Photos by Matthew Sewell Photography.

Production magic is brought to you by: Production Assistant-Jess Klus; Props Handler-Margo Gifford; First Hand-Anthony McBride; Wardrobe Supervisor-Sidney Kelly; Dressers-Queen Anthony, Adrian Hinojosa, and Rachel Lee; Board Operator-Max Hodges and Xavier Jones; A1-Tyler Karatov; and Run Crew-Kelsey Pulzone.

What happens when a performer can't be there for a show? They call in the Swings and Understudies. Arkansas Rep has Janette Robinson, David Weatherly, Augustine Nguyen, Alexis Richelle, and Brian Earles ready to step in at a moment's notice. All of them are extremely talented and worthy of their characters should they be needed for the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Arkansas Repertory Theatre's website at therep.org.