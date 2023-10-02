Interview: Corey Deitz of COREY & PATRICK IN THE MORNING At 100.3 The Edge Announces Retirement

When you think of radio in Arkansas, there are very few that would come to mind worthy enough to make the Mount Rushmore of Radio in Central Arkansas-- Bob Robbins, Tommy Smith, Craig O’Neill, Broadway Joe Booker and Corey Deitz would be the five making up that monument of honor. On Friday, Sept. 22, it was announced just shortly after 8am that another one of these greats will be retiring at the end of December 2023--100.3 The Edge’s long time morning show host, Corey Dietz.

I know that Edgeheads, loyal listeners to the radio station 100.3 The Edge, are morning all over Arkansas, but to me this is a very bittersweet day. On one hand, the morning radio waves will never be the same without his voice making you laugh on your way to work on the insane roadways of Central Arkansas. I am sure he has contributed to many lives being saved that would have been lost to road rage. On the other hand, very few radio personalities get to choose their time to depart with that decision being made for most of those who have been lucky enough to have a career that most wish they had. I personally feel that he should be thrown a parade down Capitol Avenue and given the Key to The City, but a respectful last few months to say his goodbye and reflect on one of the greatest radio careers ever in Arkansas will have to work for me and all of the Edgeheads in the State of Arkansas.

Corey means a lot to me....more than he will ever know. He brought me on his show many years ago and while making fun of me, taught me a ton. I wasn’t the best radio personality, but I could have been one of the worst if it was not for his “on the job” or “on the air” training. He even gave me my nickname, Lunchbox, created a theme song for me, and more than anything, became a mentor. I have cherished the times I spent with him and will always value our friendship. I want to share with you more about this man that I value so much. Here is my interview with The GREAT Corey Deitz. Enjoy.

BWW Blake: Corey, first, congratulations on your retirement. I hate to see you go, but it is well deserved. How did you know radio was the career for you?

As I've written in my first memoir about radio, I fell into it accidentally. During my first year of college, a high school buddy invited me up to the campus radio station, and I instantly fell in love with everything about it.

BWW Blake: Give me a brief roadmap to your journey to being the best Morning Show Host in Central Arkansas.

Corey: Best? Oh, well, I'm sure there are some people who think I'm the worst! When Jay and I, my previous partner, came to Little Rock in 1998, we were coming off a terrible experience in Cleveland, Ohio, at a radio station with a lot of problems. We were very frustrated with radio in general and kind of at the end of our rope. We just said, "Screw it! Let's just do anything we want and not worry about most of the rules. It worked. We reinvented the way we wanted to do radio and along the way reinvented a very successful morning show.

BWW Blake: What have been your best or favorite moments on the air?

Corey: It was probably back at WFYR-FM, Chicago, back in the late 1980s. I was actually doing afternoons in the third biggest radio market in the country, playing "oldies" and having a great time just being a deejay. The other great moments were around 1983-85 when I was doing the QZOO at Q94 in Richmond, Virginia, working with an amazing ensemble of radio people having an amazing amount of fun each day.

BWW Blake: I am sure you have never had a single bad day while being a radio personality, but if there were a worst moment, what would that be?

The day Jay Hamilton quit the show.

BWW Blake: The chili cookoff is one of the events that everyone looks forward to every year. How did that get started and what has it meant to you?

Corey: The cookoff started 17 years ago as a way to raise some money for the scholarship fund we established after 9/11. The September Fund operated up until a few years ago and gave away over $150,000 dollars in scholarships to sons and daughters of first responders.

BWW Blake: The Edge Christmas party is another event that is legendary and hugely anticipated each year. How did you come up with this event and what have been some of the most memorable moments of this party?

Corey: The first Christmas party was probably in 1999 at the now defunct Lick 96 5.com. It actually consisted of some listeners who won the chance to bring a covered dish to our in-studio Christmas party. It grew over the years, and it's usually been a lot of fun. Drunken Santa is always a plus! And some of the sexy characters we invented to attend like the "Lesbian Tree Angels" and terrible things like that. "Slutty Elf Girl" was a hoot, too!

BWW Blake: One of my favorite bits that are on the radio, not just on the Edge, but on any of the airwaves period, is Head Up Your Ass Headlines. How did this come about and how have you been able to keep this running for so long?

As I explained in my new book, we STOLE the concept from another radio personality in Cleveland, Ohio! So take that CLEVELAND! It's probably run so long because we've been too lazy to stop doing it. Hell, it takes up a whole 30 minutes!

BWW Blake: Do you have an all-time favorite Head Up Your Ass Headline?

Corey: No. I've read thousands of stories. My brain is fried.

BWW Blake: I have known for a long time that you are an amazing writer. I am excited that you have a book that will be released shortly. Please tell me more about this and what we should expect to read.

Uh, funny you should mention, I have a new book coming out that covers a lot of my radio career and the show.

BWW Blake: On a personal side, how did you come up with the nickname for me, Lunchbox? I know you had nicknames for Adam and Matt too but mine was the only one that stuck. Why? I still have people calling me Lunchbox. Thank you for that. I honestly cherish that nickname.

Corey: I don't, buddy. Sometimes a person just comes into your life and you honestly wonder if they're brighter than a baloney sandwich. You ponder it for a moment and then just blurt out, "Hey Lunchbox!" I'm kidding.

BWW Blake: Is there anything you would like to say to the people of Arkansas, your colleagues, past and present, your fans, and the Edgeheads?

Corey: Actually, since my announcement I've been overwhelmed by the response on social media, at the station, and just in general. I wasn't prepared for the kind words and love so many have expressed. I'm truly taken aback. It was a difficult decision to make and up until I made it, I wasn't thinking of how it would be received as much as I was worrying about announcing it and how real it would get personally. Then, these floodgates of affection opened up. Truly, I have been overwhelmed by the response.

BWW Blake: Corey, Thank you for taking the time to answer these questions. You will truly be missed. But I know none of us have heard the last of you. I can't wait to read your book, whatever the name of it is and wherever it can be found. Still Wonder if I'm brighter than a baloney sandwich?

As of the date of this interview "The Voices in My Head" by Corey Deitz is available on Amazon.com in digital (Kindle). Paperback is currently unavailable on Amazon.

A note from Corey Deitz on Facebook:

This article was submitted by Broadway World Arkansas' favorite MC Blake Woodson