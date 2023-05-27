Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Batesville Community Theatre

It was a packed house at the Batesville Community Theatre Sunday, May 21, as we all “Put on a Happy Face” for their production of BYE BYE BIRDIE. For one weekend only, showgoers from the young to the not so young laughed and tapped their feet to the musical that is loosely based on Elvis Presley’s draft into the Army.

With Book by Michael Stewart, Music by Charles Strouse, and Lyrics by Lee Adams, BYE BYE BIRDIE takes us back to when kids went steady, Ed Sullivan ruled television, and Elvis was King. Conrad Birdie (Joe Hutchison) has to pause his singing career, which is putting the Al-Mae-Lou music company in jeopardy. Conrad’s manager Albert (Kristian Ameigh) needs a plan to save the company, and his assistant Rosie (Julie Williams), while turning in her resignation, tells him to pick a random girl for Conrad to give One Last Kiss. After choosing Kim MacAfee (Rebecca Ward) and writing the song, the three of them head to Sweet Apple, Ohio, for the publicity stunt. Kim’s family Mr. MacAfee (Colyn Bowman), Mrs. MacAfee (Dr. Caitlin Brown) and Randolph MasAfee (Fonzie Geary III) house the trio. While there, Alfred tells his mother Mrs. Peterson (Cynthia Carius) that he is quitting and marrying Rosie. She isn’t having any of that and comes to Ohio to stop it. In other drama, Kim just got pinned by Hugo (Blaize Killion), and he is not happy that she is going to kiss Conrad on national television. Conflicts happen, the town turns upside down with a rockstar in their town, and ultimately the men do win their ladies.

This musical is such a fun show. I know that it is partly because I am an Elvis fan, but the music is catchy and upbeat. Some of my favorite songs were “The Telephone Hour” which featured Harvey Johnson (Quincy Beard) and the teen chorus, “Put on a Happy Face” with Ameigh doing a wonderful tap dance routine, all of the Conrad songs, which made everyone, including the audience, swoon, and the overly dramatic “A Mother Doesn’t Matter Anymore” sung by the hilarious Cynthia Carius.

I loved how the cast flowed with each other. As Albert, Kristian Ameigh captures the character's anxious comic bewilderment while also demonstrating some fancy foot work. Similarly, Julie Williams makes a great Rosie, full of assertive determination. Williams and Ameigh worked well together, especially in numbers like “A Normal, American Boy.” I also enjoyed the adult to teenager pair up of Williams and Rebecca Ward in their song “What Did I Ever See in Him?”

The boys really stole the show when it was their time. Hutchison as Conrad Birdie has the suave singing and Elvis legs going during his performances. I loved Quincy Beard’s commitment to Harvey Johnson. The voice cracking was priceless. Also, Blaize Killion’s Hugo was so cute trying to control his woman. Even Bowman’s Mr. MacAfee cracked me up while trying to be on TV. The whole cast did an amazing job.

Broadway World realizes it takes a small army to get a production produced. Creative Team includes: Director - Tommie McDonald; Choreographer - Suzanne Magouryk; Music Director - Angie Weaver; Stage Manager - Andrew Lane; House Manager - Georgette Sims; Hospitality Chair - Emily McMasters; Costume Mistress - Sara Walker; Property Mistress - Betty Collins; Publicity Chair - Brandt McDonald; Set and Graphic Design - Bobby Simpson; Set Construction - Billy Horton and Bobby Simpson; and Technical Directors - Tammy Bowman and Bobby Simpson.

BYE BYE BIRDIE cast: Rosie-Julie Williams; Albert —Kristian Ameigh; Mrs. Peterson—Cynthia Carius; Conrad Birdie—Joe Hutchinson; Mr. MacAFEE—Colyn Bowman; Mrs. MacAFEE—Angie Weaver; Randolph MacAFEE—Fonzie Geary III; Kim MacAFEE—Rebecca Ward; Hugo—Blaize Killion; Gloria—Charlie Ann Wade; Harvey Johnson—Quincy Beard; Ursula—Kori Brewer; Edna—Jeanette Gibbs; Mrs. Merkle—Charlynda Roberts; Maud—Garrett Russell; Mayor —Dr. Fonzie Geary; TEEN CHORUS: Caroline Hardin; Raven Smith; Gracie Roberts; Liv Baxter; Justine Corbitt; Charlie Ann Wade; Kaylynn Webb; Alana Rogers; Patricia Corbitt; Gracie May Hooper; Christie Osgood; Kady Burgess; Mary Karns; Kori Brewer; Liam Selhorst; Quincy Beard; Tyler Sarracino; James Gage; Josh Narrmore; ADULT CHORUS: James Gage; Tyler Sarricino; Gianni Monroe; Westley Gibbs; Caitlin Brown; Heather Corbitt; Josh Narramore; Dr. Fonzie Geary; Garrett Russell; Charlynda Roberts; and Jeanette Gibbs.

Batesville Community Theatre has a lot going on this summer. Here’s what’s coming up:

BCTonies: June 17th. A Night of Celebration and Recognition for artists who have been involved in the past seasons of BCT. Public voting forms will be sent out at a later date. Stay tuned.

BCT Summer Theatre Camp: July 10th through 22nd. 1pm to 4:30pm. Ages entering 1st grade through those entering 9th grade. $75 per student or $60 per student if multiple students from same family are enrolled. Show on the 22nd at 2pm and 7pm will be “12 Dancing Princesses”. Roles available for all. Auditions for speaking roles June 11th at 12pm.

The Color Purple (Musical): Show dates August 17th through 20th.

The Miracle Worker (Play): Auditions June 8th at 6pm & June 11th at 2pm. Show dates September 14th through 17th.

For more information about this wonderful theatre troupe, visit their website at bctarkansas.com.