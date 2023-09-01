Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

CSP Kids goes dark until further notice

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre Photo 2 Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Review: SKELETON CREW at PTC-CHARTS Black Box Photo 4 Review: SKELETON CREW at PTC-CHARTS Black Box

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

It is with a saddened heart for me to announce that the creative forces behind Center Stage Production and CSP Kids have decided to go dark. Before their final bow, CSP Kids put on a wonderful production of SEUSSICAL JR., at Manila High School Friday-Sunday, August 11-13. It was a massive stage, and the young actors looked like they were having a blast filling in the space. There is an abundance of talent in Northeast Arkansas! 

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

SUESSICAL JR incorporates several of Dr. Suess books, including Horton Hears a Who, The Circus McGurkus, The Grinch, and Solla Sollew. To tie it all together was, of course, The Cat in the Hat (Evangelina Mashaal), with the help of imaginative JoJo (Ayden Conner). This lively duo weaved a tale of a very brave Horton the Elephant (Carson Middleton), saving the lives of The Whos, including Mr. And Mrs. Mayor (Daxton Dogan, Amber Hoskins) and sitting on the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird's (Eden Poe) egg. Along the way, Horton’s adventures involve friends like Gertrude McFuzz (Christa Worthey), as well as a few foes like Vlad Vladkoff (Conner Hickman), the Wickersham Brothers (Rico porter, Tripp Page, Daxton Godan) and Sour and Young Kangaroo (Mo Doty, Alexia Porter). Throughout the musical, Horton keeps repeating and finally gets the others to see that "A person's a person no matter how small." 

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

Though the performers in SEUSSICAL JR were all entertaining throughout the entire show, there were a few scenes and musical numbers that really stood out. The opening number "Oh the Things You Can Think" caught my attention at the very beginning as it was introducing the cast of the show. I really enjoyed the interactions with Jojo and The Cat. Those two always caught my attention and I loved their songs together. I loved the conglomeration of “The One Feather Tail of Miss Gertrude McFuzz”, “Amazing Mayzie”, and “Amazing Gertrude Pt. 1 & 2” with Poe, Worthey, and the Bird Girls-Ella Hawkins, Caroline Johnson, and Adleigh Harrell. They were flashy, colorful, and fun. They brought the glamour to the show. “Solla Sollew” with Horton, Mr. Mayor, Mrs. Mayor, Jojo, and Circus Animals was beautiful number as well. All of the young actors did so well with this show, and I can’t wait to see what is next for this region of the state.  

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School Broadway World understands that it takes an army to put on a show of this magnitude and want to acknowledge the Production Crew: Kennedy Baker-Director/Choreographer; Paige King-Assistant Director/Choreographer; Kaitlyn Woodall-Stage Manager/Choreographer; Brandon Bishop-Choreographer; Sarah Poe-Costume Designer; Annessa Bratten-Vocal Director; Etan Poe-Technical Designer; Dale Murphy & Luke Baker-Set Designers; Jackie Scott-Production Illustrations; and Analee Griffin & Calvin Kemmett-Technical Operations. 

The kids are not without a theatre company though. Other Creatives from CSP Kids are starting a new company called Studio 42 & Co. and fundraising is already in the works. According to their Facebook page, Studio 42 & Co. Is hosting a Gala Night, which is open to everyone in the community and surrounding areas.

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

This is not just for kids! This is a formal event. Wear your best! Entry will require a coat for our coat drive. Dinner Pasta plates will be available for purchase of $25 until September 15th. Awards from their past productions with CSP KIDS will be presented along with announcements about their next show and how to become a member of Studio 42. For any questions, please text 870-249-2025 or email studio42.theatrecompany@gmail.com.  

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School



RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater

What did our critic think of CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater? I never know what to expect when I go to The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock. This troupe of performers like to push boundaries, put you in your feelings, and often times make things awkward. For this entertainment offering, Director Dakota Mansfield brought CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, which is an intentional thinker of a play. The whole audience was discussing it at intermission and once the show was over. You have two more weekends, September 1-3 and 8-10, to check it out.  

2
TheatreSquared Extends DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
TheatreSquared Extends DIAL M FOR MURDER

Northwest Arkansas audiences are packing TheatreSquared to see Dial M for Murder, a twisty and timeless crime thriller with a sharp, clever update. Due to this overwhelming demand, T2 is adding seven additional shows by extending the run to September 17.

3
Review: MEREDITH WILLSONS THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre Photo
Review: MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre

What did our critic think of MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre?

4
TheatreSquared Looks To The Future With New Leadership Photo
TheatreSquared Looks To The Future With New Leadership

​​​​​​​TheatreSquared (T2) Artistic Director Robert Ford and Board President Todd Simmons today announced that the board of directors has invited Shannon A. Jones, TheatreSquared's talented general manager, to serve as the company's new executive director.

From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend TheaterReview: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater
Review: MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain TheatreReview: MEREDITH WILLSON'S THE MUSIC MAN at Red Curtain Theatre
Review: BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint TheaterReview: BIRTHDAY FROM HELL at The Joint Theater
Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at The Royal TheatreReview: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
TheatreSquared (8/16-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You