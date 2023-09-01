Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

It is with a saddened heart for me to announce that the creative forces behind Center Stage Production and CSP Kids have decided to go dark. Before their final bow, CSP Kids put on a wonderful production of SEUSSICAL JR., at Manila High School Friday-Sunday, August 11-13. It was a massive stage, and the young actors looked like they were having a blast filling in the space. There is an abundance of talent in Northeast Arkansas!

SUESSICAL JR incorporates several of Dr. Suess books, including Horton Hears a Who, The Circus McGurkus, The Grinch, and Solla Sollew. To tie it all together was, of course, The Cat in the Hat (Evangelina Mashaal), with the help of imaginative JoJo (Ayden Conner). This lively duo weaved a tale of a very brave Horton the Elephant (Carson Middleton), saving the lives of The Whos, including Mr. And Mrs. Mayor (Daxton Dogan, Amber Hoskins) and sitting on the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird's (Eden Poe) egg. Along the way, Horton’s adventures involve friends like Gertrude McFuzz (Christa Worthey), as well as a few foes like Vlad Vladkoff (Conner Hickman), the Wickersham Brothers (Rico porter, Tripp Page, Daxton Godan) and Sour and Young Kangaroo (Mo Doty, Alexia Porter). Throughout the musical, Horton keeps repeating and finally gets the others to see that "A person's a person no matter how small."

Though the performers in SEUSSICAL JR were all entertaining throughout the entire show, there were a few scenes and musical numbers that really stood out. The opening number "Oh the Things You Can Think" caught my attention at the very beginning as it was introducing the cast of the show. I really enjoyed the interactions with Jojo and The Cat. Those two always caught my attention and I loved their songs together. I loved the conglomeration of “The One Feather Tail of Miss Gertrude McFuzz”, “Amazing Mayzie”, and “Amazing Gertrude Pt. 1 & 2” with Poe, Worthey, and the Bird Girls-Ella Hawkins, Caroline Johnson, and Adleigh Harrell. They were flashy, colorful, and fun. They brought the glamour to the show. “Solla Sollew” with Horton, Mr. Mayor, Mrs. Mayor, Jojo, and Circus Animals was beautiful number as well. All of the young actors did so well with this show, and I can’t wait to see what is next for this region of the state.

Broadway World understands that it takes an army to put on a show of this magnitude and want to acknowledge the Production Crew: Kennedy Baker-Director/Choreographer; Paige King-Assistant Director/Choreographer; Kaitlyn Woodall-Stage Manager/Choreographer; Brandon Bishop-Choreographer; Sarah Poe-Costume Designer; Annessa Bratten-Vocal Director; Etan Poe-Technical Designer; Dale Murphy & Luke Baker-Set Designers; Jackie Scott-Production Illustrations; and Analee Griffin & Calvin Kemmett-Technical Operations.

The kids are not without a theatre company though. Other Creatives from CSP Kids are starting a new company called Studio 42 & Co. and fundraising is already in the works. According to their Facebook page, Studio 42 & Co. Is hosting a Gala Night, which is open to everyone in the community and surrounding areas.

This is not just for kids! This is a formal event. Wear your best! Entry will require a coat for our coat drive. Dinner Pasta plates will be available for purchase of $25 until September 15th. Awards from their past productions with CSP KIDS will be presented along with announcements about their next show and how to become a member of Studio 42. For any questions, please text 870-249-2025 or email studio42.theatrecompany@gmail.com.