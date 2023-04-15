Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Studio Theatre

Just when I thought I couldn't love my Central Arkansas theatre friends more, they do THE COLOR PURPLE at The Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock. This. Show.--no, listen to me! THIS! SHOW! They have brought the passion, the talent, and the storytelling to the next level. They made me cry, laugh, and cheer (and boo) all within minutes of each emotion. This show will grab you from the opening number and won't let go well after you have left the theatre.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, THE COLOR PURPLE follows Celie (Miki Gaynor) who goes through a lot of adversity. She starts with an abusive Pa (Warren L Booker Jr), who then forces her to marry Mister/Albert (Nick Farr), an abusive husband and son of Ol' Mister (Christopher Straw). Celie loses her children Adam (Caelon Colbert) and Olivia (Hayleigh Lee), her sister Nettie (Treashana Baker), who was ran off by Mister, and her lover Shug (Maranda L. Barris), Mister's true love, and daughter of the Preacher (Kenneth Gaddie).

As time progresses, Celie is eventually befriended by Sofia (Dariane LyJoi Mull), who is married to Harpo (Taijee B), Mister's son. While going through marital issues, Harpo hooks up with girlfriend Squeak (Alycya Thomas), and Sofia brings in boyfriend Buster (Kasey Rowland) into the mix. However, Squeak runs off with Shug's husband Grady (B. Cordell Piggee), and Shug breaks Celie's heart by messing around with a 19-year-old boy. Throughout all of this, she escapes her husband, learns to make stretchy pants, owns her own home and is reunited with her sister and her children. And there at the end, cute plumber Bobby (Tylen Loring) flirts with her, as if the universe acknowledges her survivor status and tells her that life keeps moving on. Obviously, there is a lot more to this story, and you really need to go see the show.

The whole performance is phenomenal. With Music and Lyrics by Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, and Stephen Brey, Book by Marsha Norman, and Directed by X Freelon, this musical is a powerful, soul-wrenching masterpiece. Guided by Music Director Christian Waldron, the musicianship alone will blow you away. The opening number was so well crafted, I could have written this article just from that. The show opens with Celie and Nettie singing a cute children's song, but quickly escalates to us all going to church, and with just that, I was already converted. The whole congregation is there including Soloist Valerie E. Benton, Members Agnolia Gay, Willie Johnson, and Mya Little, and Church Ladies Portia Jones, Somerlyn Mason, and Sharayah Valerisse, who had the best transition songs throughout the play. The singing as a group could rival any choir around. The harmonies were executed perfectly, and the various solos touch your heart so much that you feel every emotion they are emitting. Also, I love it that they have a live band who keeps the groove going: Drums- Keith Bates; Keyboard II- Jansen Goodwin; Keyboard I- Christian Waldron; and Bass- Davon Wilson. They cover gospel, blues and jazz with ease.....so enjoyable!

Now, let's get down to my starry, heart eyes. These people are superstars-every single one of them. I loved them all! Gaynor was so believable. The audience was with her every step of the way. She morphed from a 14-year-old girl to a young wife to an older entrepreneur effortlessly, and we accepted every portrayal she gave us. Watching her grow from a timid, abused child to a strong survivor had our feminist hearts in our feels. Now her singing, y'all! Gaynor was so heartfelt. Watching her sing "Somebody Gonna Love You" to her baby about had me in tears, and when Pa took the baby, I almost jumped up on that stage to get her baby back. I thought for sure he was going to kill it; there was so much passion. I just loved her. My favorite couple award for THE COLOR PURPLE, and maybe for this year so far, goes to Mull's Sofia and Taijee's Harpo. Yes, their characters had their issues, but during the times that they weren't feuding, it got steamy. Their number "Any Little Thing" heated up the stage for sure! I loved their chemistry and choreography. Barris brought the heat, as well, all by herself. Every time Shug hit the stage, the whole place lit up. And when both women, Barris and Mull, had physical issues with their characters, their details in their pain and ailments seemed very real. Now Nick Farr -- The intensity and toxic masculinity that was exuded through most of the show, still has me mad. However, since there was a transformation there at the end and a softer Mister came through, my disgust is slightly lowered....just slightly though. Farr really sold his mean, nasty character. "Big Dog" and "Shug Avery Comin to Town" is great though. Oh, it was all great. I could go on and on honestly.

A play of this caliber cannot be done without a wonderful support team. The Production and Creative team consist of: Sound Engineer- Allison Austin; Production Assistant- Austin Bernard; Stage Manager- Monica M. Bernard; Choreographer- Caelon Colbert; Assistant Stage Manager- Jordan Hancock; Box Office- Kayla M. Jenkins; Costume Design- Tig Kashala; Props Design- Dariane Mull; Scenic and Lighting Design- Justin A. Pike; Light Board Operator- Antwon Staten; and Assistant Director- Taijee. As always, I love the tasty beverages that Bartender James Linker creates. For this show, the drink is "Shug Avery's Special Tea." --so yummy! Broadway World would like to give a big Thank You to Caroline M. Holt for these fabulous pictures. Check out her website at https://www.carolinemholtphoto.com for all of your photography needs.

THE COLOR PURPLE runs through April 30th, and once everyone starts talking about them, there will not be any tickets left, so get them now at Click Here. Some dates are already sold out.